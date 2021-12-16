'Egregious Actions': Trump Allies Ask McCarthy to Remove Cheney, Kinzinger From House GOP Conference

Dozens of pro-Trump conservatives have banded together to pressure House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) into removing Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger from the House GOP conference.The GOP heavyweights suggest that the aforementioned Republican lawmakers should be removed from the conferenced "due to their egregious actions as part of the House of Representative's January 6th Select Committee." McCarthy was given an opportunity to select up to five members to appear on the board, but rescinded all five of his proposed appointees after Pelosi rejected the submissions of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-ID).According to the group of more than 40 conservatives, Cheney and Kinzinger are engaging in a plot to "undermine the privacy and due process of their fellow Republicans" via subpoenas and "other investigatory tactics designed not to pursue any valid legislative end." The list of signees included former Reagan-era Attorney General Edwin Meese III, Conservative Action Project Chairman J. Kenneth Blackwell, former Rep. Bob McEwen (R-OH), and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp. "We ask that the GOP conference meet immediately to vote on stripping Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger from their membership in the GOP conference," the group demanded. "We further inform you that conservative leaders are launching a nationwide movement to add citizens’ voices to this effort."Their request comes after the US House of Representatives voted 222-208, in favor of holding former White House Chief of Staff Meadows in contempt of Congress. The Tuesday vote was held following Meadows' failure to comply with a House Select Committee-issued subpoena. While the former White House chief of staff did provide the panel with over 9,000 pieces of correspondence, including emails and text messages, he has refused to testify before the committee.
Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)—the only Republicans on the 9-member panel probing the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol—crossed party lines and joined House Democrats in a Tuesday vote to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the House Select Committee.
"As you are aware, this committee has no formal representation from Republicans. Both Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger serve at the request of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi [(D-CA)]," they wrote.
