Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/egregious-actions-trump-allies-ask-mccarthy-to-remove-cheney-kinzinger-from-house-gop-conference-1091558625.html
'Egregious Actions': Trump Allies Ask McCarthy to Remove Cheney, Kinzinger From House GOP Conference
'Egregious Actions': Trump Allies Ask McCarthy to Remove Cheney, Kinzinger From House GOP Conference
Dozens of pro-Trump conservatives have banded together to pressure House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) into removing Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger from the House GOP conference.
2021-12-16T04:10+0000
2021-12-16T04:05+0000
donald trump
us house of representatives
gop
kevin mccarthy
adam kinzinger
liz cheney
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091558387_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a10098b1856956ecb243f96140517148.jpg
Dozens of pro-Trump conservatives have banded together to pressure House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) into removing Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger from the House GOP conference.The GOP heavyweights suggest that the aforementioned Republican lawmakers should be removed from the conferenced "due to their egregious actions as part of the House of Representative's January 6th Select Committee." McCarthy was given an opportunity to select up to five members to appear on the board, but rescinded all five of his proposed appointees after Pelosi rejected the submissions of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-ID).According to the group of more than 40 conservatives, Cheney and Kinzinger are engaging in a plot to "undermine the privacy and due process of their fellow Republicans" via subpoenas and "other investigatory tactics designed not to pursue any valid legislative end." The list of signees included former Reagan-era Attorney General Edwin Meese III, Conservative Action Project Chairman J. Kenneth Blackwell, former Rep. Bob McEwen (R-OH), and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp. "We ask that the GOP conference meet immediately to vote on stripping Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger from their membership in the GOP conference," the group demanded. "We further inform you that conservative leaders are launching a nationwide movement to add citizens’ voices to this effort."Their request comes after the US House of Representatives voted 222-208, in favor of holding former White House Chief of Staff Meadows in contempt of Congress. The Tuesday vote was held following Meadows' failure to comply with a House Select Committee-issued subpoena. While the former White House chief of staff did provide the panel with over 9,000 pieces of correspondence, including emails and text messages, he has refused to testify before the committee.
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/jan-6-panel-votes-to-hold-mark-meadows-in-contempt-over-refusal-to-comply-with-subpoena-1091499628.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091558387_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e3a959dc537da10731e3f3a75f5387d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us house of representatives, gop, kevin mccarthy, adam kinzinger, liz cheney

'Egregious Actions': Trump Allies Ask McCarthy to Remove Cheney, Kinzinger From House GOP Conference

04:10 GMT 16.12.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteRep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listen as the House select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol meets to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's allies in contempt, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listen as the House select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol meets to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's allies in contempt, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)—the only Republicans on the 9-member panel probing the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol—crossed party lines and joined House Democrats in a Tuesday vote to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the House Select Committee.
Dozens of pro-Trump conservatives have banded together to pressure House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) into removing Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger from the House GOP conference.
The GOP heavyweights suggest that the aforementioned Republican lawmakers should be removed from the conferenced "due to their egregious actions as part of the House of Representative's January 6th Select Committee."
"As you are aware, this committee has no formal representation from Republicans. Both Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger serve at the request of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi [(D-CA)]," they wrote.
McCarthy was given an opportunity to select up to five members to appear on the board, but rescinded all five of his proposed appointees after Pelosi rejected the submissions of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-ID).
According to the group of more than 40 conservatives, Cheney and Kinzinger are engaging in a plot to "undermine the privacy and due process of their fellow Republicans" via subpoenas and "other investigatory tactics designed not to pursue any valid legislative end."
The list of signees included former Reagan-era Attorney General Edwin Meese III, Conservative Action Project Chairman J. Kenneth Blackwell, former Rep. Bob McEwen (R-OH), and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp.
"We ask that the GOP conference meet immediately to vote on stripping Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger from their membership in the GOP conference," the group demanded. "We further inform you that conservative leaders are launching a nationwide movement to add citizens’ voices to this effort."
Their request comes after the US House of Representatives voted 222-208, in favor of holding former White House Chief of Staff Meadows in contempt of Congress.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
Jan. 6 Panel Votes to Hold Mark Meadows in Contempt Over Refusal to Comply With Subpoena
14 December, 00:52 GMT
The Tuesday vote was held following Meadows' failure to comply with a House Select Committee-issued subpoena. While the former White House chief of staff did provide the panel with over 9,000 pieces of correspondence, including emails and text messages, he has refused to testify before the committee.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:41 GMTEU Officials to Meet Senior US Diplomat After Her Visits to Russia, Ukraine, Spokesman Says
04:29 GMTPentagon Concerned Over Chinese Military Buildup Near Border With India, Reports Say
04:25 GMTRT German Shows European Audiences News From Different Perspective, Russian Lawmaker Says
04:19 GMTRT Launches Broadcast Channel in Germany
04:10 GMT'Egregious Actions': Trump Allies Ask McCarthy to Remove Cheney, Kinzinger From House GOP Conference
03:40 GMTMusic Producer ‘Flow La Movie’ & Eight Others Die in Plane Crash in the Dominican Republic
03:31 GMTUS Navy Joins Air Force in Discharging Service Members Over COVID Vaccine Noncompliance
02:39 GMTUS Backs Turkish-Armenian Steps to Normalize Ties, Raises Concerns Over Karabakh Tensions
02:12 GMTReport Uncovers Chinese Telecom Giant Huawei’s Large Catalog of Surveillance Products
01:48 GMTVideo: Florida Airbase Evacuated After Explosive Device Reportedly 'Became Loose'
01:40 GMTBiden Nominates Figure Skater Michelle Kwan to Be New US Envoy to Belize - White House
00:29 GMTUS Investigated Possible Role of Soviet Union in John Kennedy's Assassination - Archives
YesterdayNWS Issues Multi-State Tornado Warnings for US Midwest as Twisters Touch Down in Nebraska, Iowa
YesterdayIAEA Chief Says 2015 Nuclear Deal Needs ‘Adjustments’ in 2022 for ‘A Very Different Iran’
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Engage Hostile Targets Over Damascus, at Least 1 Soldier Killed - State Media
YesterdayNew Findings From VLTI Support Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity
YesterdayVideos: Armed Gunmen Reportedly Surround Libyan Prime Minister Dbeibeh's Office in Tripoli
YesterdayEric Trump: My Family Was Not 'Smart Enough to Collude With Russia'
YesterdayBiden Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration After Deadly String of Tornadoes - White House
YesterdayGlobal Debt Rises to Record $226 Trillion in 2020 Due to Pandemic Measures - IMF