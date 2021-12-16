Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/dprk-prohibits-alcohol-laughing--leisure-activities-on-kim-jong-ils-death-anniversary---report-1091582919.html
DPRK Prohibits Alcohol, Laughing & Leisure Activities on Kim Jong-Il's Death Anniversary - Report
DPRK Prohibits Alcohol, Laughing & Leisure Activities on Kim Jong-Il's Death Anniversary - Report
Kim Jong-il, who ruled the country for 17 years, died of a heart attack on 17 December 2011 at the age of 69. Mourning is held annually and usually lasts 10... 16.12.2021
The government of North Korea has banned citizens from laughing and drinking alcohol for 11 days due to the anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.According to the US-run news service, residents of North Korea are prohibited from demonstrating a good mood in crowded places. The ban was said to be in effect during the commemorative events for the tenth anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death.A resident of the northeastern border city of Sinuiju reportedly told RFA that during the mourning period, citizens “must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities.”According to him, citizens are banned from going shopping on 17 December, the anniversary day, and that the authorities have tasked a special squad of police officers with making sure people are sufficiently somber.However, being too sad is apparently also frowned upon.The resident reportedly added that “in the past, many people who were caught drinking or being intoxicated during the mourning period were arrested and treated as ideological criminals. They were taken away and never seen again.”
The usual far right likudite israeloamerican propaganda bias being promoted as a legit news story. Thumbs down, 5th column.
DPRK Prohibits Alcohol, Laughing & Leisure Activities on Kim Jong-Il's Death Anniversary - Report

Kim Jong-il, who ruled the country for 17 years, died of a heart attack on 17 December 2011 at the age of 69. Mourning is held annually and usually lasts 10 days, but this time there will be one more day due to it being the tenth anniversary.
The usual far right likudite israeloamerican propaganda bias being promoted as a legit news story. Thumbs down, 5th column.
