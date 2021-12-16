Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/denmark-to-rent-overseas-jail-in-kosovo-to-provide-enough-space-for-its-prisoners-1091562964.html
Denmark to Rent Overseas Jail in Kosovo to Provide Enough Space for Its Prisoners
Denmark to Rent Overseas Jail in Kosovo to Provide Enough Space for Its Prisoners
The Danish prisons are predicted to lack up to 1,000 prison places by 2025, and the agreement with Kosovo to host 300 of them is designed to solve these problems.
2021-12-16T06:46+0000
2021-12-16T06:46+0000
kosovo
denmark
news
europe
prison
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104602/44/1046024438_0:4:1920:1084_1920x0_80_0_0_1d37d1a93a83f7cd62b246ddafb19756.jpg
Denmark is close to making an agreement with the authorities in Kosovo to rent an entire prison with room for 300 prisoners, Danish Radio has reported. There, deported criminals will be sent to serve out their sentences.This is part of a concluded agreement between the government, numerous opposition parties representing both wings of the spectrum and the Danish Prison and Probation Service.Danish prisons are predicted to lack up to 1,000 prison places by 2025, and the agreement is designed to solve these problems.“One of the advantages of doing this is that they do not have to be re-socialised to return to society, because they don't have to be in Denmark afterwards. Therefore, we can conveniently move this entire group so that they serve in another place,” Socialist Democrat Justice Minister Nick Hækkerup told Danish Radio.Remarkably, two of the government's support parties – the Red-Green Alliance and the Social Liberal Party are not part of the agreement.“The government has chosen to make the Danish Prison and Probation Service a matter of immigration policy. I simply don't believe we should be setting up 300 prison places abroad. There are other much better ways to solve the capacity problems. Furthermore, we have a very bad chance of keeping an eye on the rights of prisoners and human rights,” Red-Green Alliance legal spokeswoman Rosa Lund said.The Social Liberal Party, for its part, cited “scary” experience from abroad.The liberal-conservative Venstre Party, which led Denmark before the power shift in 2019, is not part of the agreement either. According to its legal spokesman Preben Bang Henriksen, the agreement is “too lax”.“Denmark is already a country with one of the most lenient legislations, with the lowest penalties for crimes. With this agreement, you continue downhill,” Bang Henriksen said.By contrast, the Danish People's Party's legal spokesman Peter Skaarup lauded the initiative for easing the burden on the Danish prison system.The agreement, which earmarks a total of DKK 4 billion ($600 million) to the new measures that apart from the Kosovo prison include similar facilities in Denmark and measures to ease the country's incarceration rate, has been hailed as a historic increase in funding.
Is Kosovo on away to become thrush dump?
0
1
kosovo
denmark
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104602/44/1046024438_207:0:1920:1285_1920x0_80_0_0_c99235f6b707779b2a3f8b8894d4c0b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kosovo, denmark, news, europe, prison, scandinavia

Denmark to Rent Overseas Jail in Kosovo to Provide Enough Space for Its Prisoners

06:46 GMT 16.12.2021
CC0 / / Prison
Prison - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The initiative to send deported criminals to serve their sentences abroad has polarised the Danish political establishment, blurring the traditional lines between the left and the right. While proponents said it eased the burden on Danish prisons, critics ventured that “outsourcing” was immoral and constituted a slippery slope.
Denmark is close to making an agreement with the authorities in Kosovo to rent an entire prison with room for 300 prisoners, Danish Radio has reported. There, deported criminals will be sent to serve out their sentences.
This is part of a concluded agreement between the government, numerous opposition parties representing both wings of the spectrum and the Danish Prison and Probation Service.

Danish prisons are predicted to lack up to 1,000 prison places by 2025, and the agreement is designed to solve these problems.
“One of the advantages of doing this is that they do not have to be re-socialised to return to society, because they don't have to be in Denmark afterwards. Therefore, we can conveniently move this entire group so that they serve in another place,” Socialist Democrat Justice Minister Nick Hækkerup told Danish Radio.
Remarkably, two of the government's support parties – the Red-Green Alliance and the Social Liberal Party are not part of the agreement.
“The government has chosen to make the Danish Prison and Probation Service a matter of immigration policy. I simply don't believe we should be setting up 300 prison places abroad. There are other much better ways to solve the capacity problems. Furthermore, we have a very bad chance of keeping an eye on the rights of prisoners and human rights,” Red-Green Alliance legal spokeswoman Rosa Lund said.
The Social Liberal Party, for its part, cited “scary” experience from abroad.

“Norway has previously had a much-criticised agreement to rent prison places in the Netherlands. We are very concerned that we are on our way on slippery slope when we in Denmark reject taking responsibility for our prisoners ourselves. Kosovo's prison system has been criticised for corruption, violence between prisoners and poorly trained staff,” the party's legal spokeswoman Samira Nawa told TV2.

The liberal-conservative Venstre Party, which led Denmark before the power shift in 2019, is not part of the agreement either. According to its legal spokesman Preben Bang Henriksen, the agreement is “too lax”.
“Denmark is already a country with one of the most lenient legislations, with the lowest penalties for crimes. With this agreement, you continue downhill,” Bang Henriksen said.
By contrast, the Danish People's Party's legal spokesman Peter Skaarup lauded the initiative for easing the burden on the Danish prison system.
The agreement, which earmarks a total of DKK 4 billion ($600 million) to the new measures that apart from the Kosovo prison include similar facilities in Denmark and measures to ease the country's incarceration rate, has been hailed as a historic increase in funding.
020001
Discuss
Popular comments
Is Kosovo on away to become thrush dump?
NoGo
16 December, 10:46 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:50 GMTLib Dems Vying for Conservative Stronghold North Shropshire in 'Coin Toss' By-Election
07:43 GMTFour Children Dead, 5 Injured After Falling From Bouncy Trampoline in Australia, Reports Say
07:42 GMTSecurity Guarantees Proposals Handover to US is Step Towards Substantive Dialogue, Moscow
07:32 GMTTurkish Lira Hits New Record Low of 15 Lira to Dollar
07:31 GMTNord Stream 2 Not Discussed at EU Eastern Partnership Summit, Finnish Prime Minister Says
07:28 GMTArmenian Prime Minister Says Yerevan, Baku Agreed on Construction of Railway
06:46 GMTDenmark to Rent Overseas Jail in Kosovo to Provide Enough Space for Its Prisoners
06:41 GMTJapanese Prime Minister Not Planning to Attend Winter Olympics in Beijing
06:36 GMTTwist in Paul Pogba's Transfer Saga as Spanish Media Claims Barca No Longer Interested in Man U Star
06:23 GMTTrouble in Paradise? J.Lo 'Pissed' Over Ben Affleck Blaming Drinking on Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner
06:18 GMT1971 War Anniversary: India Hails Its 'Unique' Ties With Bangladesh, Unaffected by China's Influence
06:00 GMTReport Finds Young Swedes Getting Robbed by Immigrants
05:49 GMT'Old Boris Magic Wearing Thin': Tory Rebels Warn PM of Possible Leadership Challenge 'On the Cards'
05:22 GMTNordics Knocked Down by Record COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalisation Rates
05:05 GMTVandal Tarnishes Wall Street's Famous Charging Bull Statue With Swastika
04:41 GMTEU Officials to Meet Senior US Diplomat After Her Visits to Russia, Ukraine, Spokesman Says
04:29 GMTPentagon Concerned Over Chinese Military Buildup Near Border With India, Reports Say
04:19 GMTRT Launches Broadcast Channel in Germany
04:10 GMT'Egregious Actions': Trump Allies Ask McCarthy to Remove Cheney, Kinzinger From House GOP Conference
03:40 GMTMusic Producer ‘Flow La Movie’ & Eight Others Die in Plane Crash in the Dominican Republic