Biden Nominates Figure Skater Michelle Kwan to Be New US Envoy to Belize - White House

Biden Nominates Figure Skater Michelle Kwan to Be New US Envoy to Belize - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden nominated figure skater Michelle Kwan for the post US Ambassador to Belize, the White House said. 16.12.2021

A late Wednesday release recalled how Kwan has service in public service 2006, going so far as to travel on behalf of the US State Department."She became the first Public Diplomacy Envoy in 2006 and for a decade, traveled extensively on behalf of the US Department of State to engage youth around the world on social and educational issues."Kwan, who holds degrees in international relations as well as law and diplomacy, and has also worked as a senior adviser at the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the White House said.Kwan was also a member of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition, including the Council on Empowering Women and Girls Through Sports, the White House added.The Biden administration on Wednesday also announced the nomination of Caroline Kennedy, daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, for the post US Ambassador to Australia.

