https://sputniknews.com/20211216/biden-nominates-figure-skater-michelle-kwan-to-be-new-us-envoy-to-belize---white-house-1091557370.html
Biden Nominates Figure Skater Michelle Kwan to Be New US Envoy to Belize - White House
Biden Nominates Figure Skater Michelle Kwan to Be New US Envoy to Belize - White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden nominated figure skater Michelle Kwan for the post US Ambassador to Belize, the White House said. 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-16T01:40+0000
2021-12-16T01:35+0000
michelle kwan
belize
us envoy
A late Wednesday release recalled how Kwan has service in public service 2006, going so far as to travel on behalf of the US State Department."She became the first Public Diplomacy Envoy in 2006 and for a decade, traveled extensively on behalf of the US Department of State to engage youth around the world on social and educational issues."Kwan, who holds degrees in international relations as well as law and diplomacy, and has also worked as a senior adviser at the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the White House said.Kwan was also a member of the President's Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition, including the Council on Empowering Women and Girls Through Sports, the White House added.The Biden administration on Wednesday also announced the nomination of Caroline Kennedy, daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, for the post US Ambassador to Australia.
01:40 GMT 16.12.2021
© AP Photo / Stephan SavoiaFILE - Michelle Kwan smiles in Providence, R.I., on Jan. 28, 2014. President Joe Biden has announced he’s nominating Michelle Kwan, the renowned U.S. Olympic figure skater, to serve as his chief envoy to Belize.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden nominated figure skater Michelle Kwan for the post US Ambassador to Belize, the White House said.
A late Wednesday release recalled how Kwan has service in public service 2006, going so far as to travel on behalf of the US State Department.
“Michelle Kwan has had a distinguished career in public service, diplomacy, and sports. She is the most decorated figure skater in US history, having won 43 championships, including five world championships, nine national titles, and two Olympic medals,” the White House said on Wednesday.
"She became the first Public Diplomacy Envoy in 2006 and for a decade, traveled extensively on behalf of the US Department of State to engage youth around the world on social and educational issues."
Kwan, who holds degrees in international relations as well as law and diplomacy, and has also worked as a senior adviser at the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the White House said.
Kwan was also a member of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition, including the Council on Empowering Women and Girls Through Sports, the White House added.
The Biden administration on Wednesday also announced the nomination of Caroline Kennedy, daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, for the post US Ambassador to Australia.
