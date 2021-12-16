Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/biden-admin-calls-off-settlement-talks-for-separated-migrant-families-1091584828.html
Biden Admin. Calls Off Settlement Talks for Separated Migrant Families
Biden Admin. Calls Off Settlement Talks for Separated Migrant Families
Biden Admin. Calls Off Settlement Talks for Separated Migrant Families
2021-12-16T23:00+0000
2021-12-16T23:00+0000
us
american civil liberties union (aclu)
immigrant children
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089847694_0:75:3073:1803_1920x0_80_0_0_757536a5faeaa6a58ba6091f914c292d.jpg
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in response to the end of negotiations said the Biden administration is walking away from helping migrants who were traumatized, and President Joe Biden is shamefully playing politics with migrants' lives.According to the ACLU, some 5,500 migrant children were separated from their families under the now defunct zero-tolerance policy of the Obama and Trump administrations.It is not clear why Biden's Justice Department ceased the negotiations, but the administration was heavily criticized .In early November, Biden denied reports claiming that his administration was considering to compensate migrant families impacted by the Trump-era rule up to $450,000.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089847694_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f09cd8c6949f08fb6eff9fc25b751a31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, american civil liberties union (aclu), immigrant children, biden administration

Biden Admin. Calls Off Settlement Talks for Separated Migrant Families

23:00 GMT 16.12.2021
© AP Photo / Eugene GarciaIn this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum.
In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© AP Photo / Eugene Garcia
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration terminated settlement talks for financial compensation for migrant families separated under previous administrations so-called zero-tolerance policy on the US border with Mexico, a court document revealed.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in response to the end of negotiations said the Biden administration is walking away from helping migrants who were traumatized, and President Joe Biden is shamefully playing politics with migrants' lives.
"[This] action has been held in abeyance since June 1, 2021, to facilitate settlement discussions between Plaintiffs and the United States," the court document said on Thursday. "Those settlement discussions have reached an impasse, and Plaintiffs accordingly respectfully request that this Court lift the abeyance."
According to the ACLU, some 5,500 migrant children were separated from their families under the now defunct zero-tolerance policy of the Obama and Trump administrations.
It is not clear why Biden's Justice Department ceased the negotiations, but the administration was heavily criticized .
In early November, Biden denied reports claiming that his administration was considering to compensate migrant families impacted by the Trump-era rule up to $450,000.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:07 GMTFourteen House Republican Members Press New Twitter CEO on Chinese Propaganda
23:00 GMTBiden Admin. Calls Off Settlement Talks for Separated Migrant Families
22:55 GMTKim Kardashian Says She Regrets Asking Ye Not to Wear MAGA Cap
22:53 GMTEx-US Contractor Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Provide Classified Info to Russian Gov't
22:44 GMT'Right Clicked It': Netizens Furious Over Late Stan Lee's Twitter Promoting NFTs of Himself
22:35 GMTRussia Developing New Hypersonic Strategic Systems, Strategic Missile Forces Announce
21:45 GMTNATO Says Ready to Take 'Confidence-Building Measures' if Russia Makes De-Escalation Steps
21:24 GMTMeta Says Banned 7 'Surveillance-for-Hire' Firms Spying on 50,000 Users Worldwide
21:14 GMTSpain’s Higher Education Minister Resigns Amid Protests Over University Reform - Reports
21:04 GMTDPRK Prohibits Alcohol, Laughing & Leisure Activities on Kim Jong-Il's Death Anniversary - Report
20:54 GMTSenate-Passed Defense Bill Includes Funds for New Agency Aimed at Probing UFO Sightings - Report
20:34 GMTDems Hold Closed-Door Meetings on Reforming Filibuster Amid Sinema, Manchin Obstruction
19:34 GMTIsrael's F-16s Strike 8 Missiles at ​​Damascus Airport, 1 Person Killed - Russian Military
19:11 GMT'Made in China': Elon Musk Lookalike Wows Social Media, Sparks Concerns About Deepfake
19:07 GMTKentucky Tornado Death Toll Rises to 75, Number of Missing Down to 16
19:05 GMTUS Air Force Permanently Deploys First F-35s in Europe in Response to ‘Resurgent Russia’
19:02 GMTYe Wants to Turn All His Homes Into Churches, Says 'Ultimate Good Life is Simpler'
19:01 GMTRussian Envoy: Extension of Certification Period for Nord Stream 2 'Political'
18:59 GMTUS Senate Passes Final Version of Uyghur Protection Bill, Sends to Biden for Signature
18:58 GMTAunt, Mother, Rainbow: BoJo's Newborn Daughter's Name & Its Origins Revealed