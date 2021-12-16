https://sputniknews.com/20211216/biden-admin-calls-off-settlement-talks-for-separated-migrant-families-1091584828.html

2021-12-16T23:00+0000

us

american civil liberties union (aclu)

immigrant children

biden administration

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in response to the end of negotiations said the Biden administration is walking away from helping migrants who were traumatized, and President Joe Biden is shamefully playing politics with migrants' lives.According to the ACLU, some 5,500 migrant children were separated from their families under the now defunct zero-tolerance policy of the Obama and Trump administrations.It is not clear why Biden's Justice Department ceased the negotiations, but the administration was heavily criticized .In early November, Biden denied reports claiming that his administration was considering to compensate migrant families impacted by the Trump-era rule up to $450,000.

2021

