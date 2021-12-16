https://sputniknews.com/20211216/ben-affleck-says-claims-that-he-blamed-ex-wife-jennifer-garner-for-alcoholism-taken-out-of-context-1091565879.html
Ben Affleck Says Claims That He Blamed Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for Alcoholism 'Taken Out of Context'
Ben Affleck Says Claims That He Blamed Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for Alcoholism 'Taken Out of Context'
Ben Affleck has clarified to TV host Jimmy Kimmel that his statement about his alcoholism and marriage to Jennifer Garner was taken out of context and made him look like "the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy."
2021-12-16T10:44+0000
2021-12-16T10:44+0000
2021-12-16T10:44+0000
ben affleck
society
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106215/51/1062155193_0:192:1950:1289_1920x0_80_0_0_065c62f32b190008da2a76a45d6f592a.jpg
Ben Affleck has clarified to TV host Jimmy Kimmel that his statement about his alcoholism and marriage to Jennifer Garner was taken out of context and made him look like "the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy."During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, the 49-year-old actor, who was promoting his upcoming movie The Tender Bar, addressed the controversial remarks made on The Howard Stern Show.He said that some listeners had "taken the conversation" and "made it seem as if I was doing the exact opposite of what I said" by focusing on only one piece of their chat.He explained to Kimmel that in his interview with Stern, he had also said how much he and Jennifer respect each other and care about each other and their children. Affleck said that he thought that his interview with Stern was "meaningful" but didn't realise how his comments were perceived by people and media until it aired.A father of three children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 – Affleck told Kimmel, "I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."The actor set the record straight, saying that when it comes to his family, "I have to draw a line, and be clear." Jennifer Lopez, Affleck's girlfriend, is reportedly angry about the situation. A source close to the singer told Page Six that she's "pissed. She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this."“She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids. It’s reckless and cavalier of him,” the source added.
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/i-was-trapped-ben-affleck-in-hot-water-for-blaming-ex-wife-jennifer-garner-for-his-alcoholism-1091538526.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106215/51/1062155193_0:9:1950:1472_1920x0_80_0_0_63cc6ac9960aae860d22b1a946a9b20c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
ben affleck, society
Ben Affleck Says Claims That He Blamed Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for Alcoholism 'Taken Out of Context'
On Tuesday, Hollywood star Ben Affleck found himself in hot water after he said on Howard Stern's radio show that he started drinking partly because he felt trapped in his marriage to ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner. He said he would probably still be drinking if the marriage was intact.
Ben Affleck
has clarified to TV host Jimmy Kimmel that his statement about his alcoholism and marriage to Jennifer Garner
was taken out of context and made him look like "the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy."
During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, the 49-year-old actor, who was promoting his upcoming movie The Tender Bar, addressed the controversial remarks made on The Howard Stern Show.
He said that some listeners had "taken the conversation" and "made it seem as if I was doing the exact opposite of what I said" by focusing on only one piece of their chat.
He explained to Kimmel that in his interview with Stern, he had also said how much he and Jennifer respect each other and care about each other and their children.
Affleck said that he thought that his interview with Stern was "meaningful" but didn't realise how his comments were perceived by people and media until it aired.
"I was thrilled (about his appearance on Stern). I thought, Wow, I should do more honest, exploratory, self-evaluating things. Then I start seeing all this stuff come up on Twitter. And I was like, what is this?" he said.
A father of three children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 – Affleck told Kimmel, "I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."
The actor set the record straight, saying that when it comes to his family, "I have to draw a line, and be clear."
A source close to the singer told Page Six that she's "pissed. She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this."
“She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids. It’s reckless and cavalier of him,” the source added.