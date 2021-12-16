https://sputniknews.com/20211216/australian-police-detain-2-eco-activists-charge-1-after-targeting-coal-train-reports-say-1091566071.html

Australian Police Detain 2 Eco-Activists, Charge 1 After Targeting Coal Train, Reports Say

Australian Police Detain 2 Eco-Activists, Charge 1 After Targeting Coal Train, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police in Australia have detained two Frontline Action on Coal (FLAC) environmental activists with charges brought against a 75-year-old... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-16T08:48+0000

2021-12-16T08:48+0000

2021-12-16T08:48+0000

asia & pacific

australia

activists

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/19/1079371999_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_dfbc94d5a80a1c1fd3d3b60244b6b0d7.jpg

During the night, one activist allegedly locked himself onto the train near Collinsville, North Queensland, Australia, while two other protesters climbed onto the wagons and started to remove coal with shovels, according to Australian broadcaster ABC. The train was transporting coal from the Carmichael Mine to an export terminal near the coastal town of Bowen."The best place for this coal is back to the earth, where it should never have left. The mine is an environmental and social disaster, it is shameful that they are still planning to export coal. That's why people who care about this planet have been there to disrupt every shipment of coal Adani have made so far, and that's why we will continue to stop them," activists stated as quoted by the ABC.The Bravus mining company that extracted the coal condemned the act and called on police and authorities for stricter measures against activists.During previous weeks, similar incidents occurred as activists chained themselves to trains and rail lines to hamper coal transportation. At least six people were arrested last week for such actions.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, australia, activists