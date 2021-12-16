Registration was successful!
Aunt, Mother, Rainbow: BoJo's Newborn Daughter's Name & Its Origins Revealed
Aunt, Mother, Rainbow: BoJo's Newborn Daughter's Name & Its Origins Revealed
Boris and Carrie's infant daughter is their second child; their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was born last year.
boris johnson
name
daughter
uk
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have finally revealed the name of their daughter who was born last week.According to MailOnline, BoJo served up the news during a visit to a vaccination centre in Kent when he was asked if he and Carrie had already chosen a name for their newborn.The prime minister’s wife also shared the child’s name – Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson – in a recent Instagram post featuring a photo of his daughter lying in a crib near a Christmas tree.In the post, Carrie explained that her daughter was named Romy after her aunt Rosemary, and Charlotte after Boris’ late mother, while “Iris” comes from the Greek, “meaning rainbow."News of this development elicited a somewhat mixed response online, as a number of netizens either wondered aloud whether anyone actually cares about it, or used the opportunity to bash Johnson.Romy, who was born on 9 December, is the second child sired by Boris and Carrie, with their first, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, being born last year.
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Boris and Carrie’s infant daughter is their second child; their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was born last year.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have finally revealed the name of their daughter who was born last week.
According to MailOnline, BoJo served up the news during a visit to a vaccination centre in Kent when he was asked if he and Carrie had already chosen a name for their newborn.
“She's going to be called Romy,” Johnson replied.
The prime minister’s wife also shared the child’s name – Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson – in a recent Instagram post featuring a photo of his daughter lying in a crib near a Christmas tree.
In the post, Carrie explained that her daughter was named Romy after her aunt Rosemary, and Charlotte after Boris’ late mother, while “Iris” comes from the Greek, “meaning rainbow."
News of this development elicited a somewhat mixed response online, as a number of netizens either wondered aloud whether anyone actually cares about it, or used the opportunity to bash Johnson.
Romy, who was born on 9 December, is the second child sired by Boris and Carrie, with their first, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, being born last year.
