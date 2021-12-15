WATCH Jen Psaki Dodge Question on Biden Administration's Biggest Foreign Policy Achievement
One would think that naming the government's achievements should be an easy task for a press secretary, whose job it is to to present the administration in a positive light, answering tough questions on nearly a daily basis, yet this is one Jen Psaki decided to dodge.
During the latest press briefing, a Voice of America reporter asked the White House spokeswoman about President Joe Biden's biggest achievements in foreign policy. Psaki looked bewildered while listening to the question before uttering:The video of her response has made waves on social media, with users mocking the press secretary.Many users felt that her answer means the administration has made no achievements in foreign policy.Other netizens came to the aid of the press secretary and named a few.Still others joked about the issue.The Biden administration has been harshly criticised for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan this summer, which saw Washington leaving hundreds of US citizens in the war-torn country. According to a press release from the US Department of State, fewer than a dozen American citizens remain in Afghanistan. The Democrat has defended his administration's actions, calling them an "extraordinary success".
Terranian The 1st
What Achievements? The constant F'ups, the constant BS'ing Gaslighting Lying besides their 24/7 Fear Hate + War Mongering "Literally" against the Rest of the World, besides their Economic+Fiancial Terrorism + War waged against the Rest of the World.
The Biden administration's foreign policy, in particular the botched Afghan withdrawal, has caused the president's approval ratings to plunge from over 50 percent when his term started to 38 percent in autumn. A recent survey showed that the numbers had improved a bit, with 41 percent of respondents approving of Joe Biden's performance.
During the latest press briefing, a Voice of America reporter asked the White House spokeswoman about President Joe Biden's biggest achievements in foreign policy. Psaki looked bewildered while listening to the question before uttering:
"You know, this is a great question. I want to be thoughtful about it. I want to talk to the president about it".
Many users felt that her answer means the administration has made no achievements in foreign policy.
How embarrassing the White House spokesperson @PressSec cannot answer the simple question about what has been the Biden Administration’s biggest foreign policy achievement. Or is it just possible there isn’t one?pic.twitter.com/ecZSsBpc0r
The Biden administration has been harshly criticised for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan this summer, which saw Washington leaving hundreds of US citizens in the war-torn country. According to a press release from the US Department of State, fewer than a dozen American citizens remain in Afghanistan. The Democrat has defended his administration's actions, calling them an "extraordinary success".
