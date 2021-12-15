https://sputniknews.com/20211215/videos-us-secret-service-cordons-off-perimeter-of-russian-embassy-in-washington---police-1091528439.html

Video: US Secret Service Cordons Off Perimeter of Russian Embassy in Washington - Police

Video: US Secret Service Cordons Off Perimeter of Russian Embassy in Washington - Police

The US Secret Service has cordoned off the perimeter of the Russian Embassy in Washington, a law enforcement officer told Sputnik at the spot.

"The embassy is shut down," the officer said on Tuesday.Moments earlier, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department confirmed through social media that roads adjacent to the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington, DC were closed to traffic due to ongoing police activity.“Police Activity 3800 Block of Tunlaw Rd. NW between Calvert St, and 39th St, NW in both directions,” the department said via Twitter late Tuesday. “Alternate Route: 39th St, Massachusetts Ave Watch for MPD directions - Closures subject to change."Social media reports suggest that the incident unfolded after a suspicious item was thrown onto the embassy's perimeter.Video from the scene shows a significant police presence on the grounds.It remains unclear whether any persons of interest have been identified in the matter.

