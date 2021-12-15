Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/videos-us-secret-service-cordons-off-perimeter-of-russian-embassy-in-washington---police-1091528439.html
Video: US Secret Service Cordons Off Perimeter of Russian Embassy in Washington - Police
Video: US Secret Service Cordons Off Perimeter of Russian Embassy in Washington - Police
The US Secret Service has cordoned off the perimeter of the Russian Embassy in Washington, a law enforcement officer told Sputnik at the spot.
2021-12-15T00:01+0000
2021-12-14T23:58+0000
russian embassy
washington dc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083352019_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_42ac5226c38412a2c1e3075fa2198b7e.jpg
"The embassy is shut down," the officer said on Tuesday.Moments earlier, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department confirmed through social media that roads adjacent to the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington, DC were closed to traffic due to ongoing police activity.“Police Activity 3800 Block of Tunlaw Rd. NW between Calvert St, and 39th St, NW in both directions,” the department said via Twitter late Tuesday. “Alternate Route: 39th St, Massachusetts Ave Watch for MPD directions - Closures subject to change."Social media reports suggest that the incident unfolded after a suspicious item was thrown onto the embassy's perimeter.Video from the scene shows a significant police presence on the grounds.It remains unclear whether any persons of interest have been identified in the matter.
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083352019_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_74e145cebe693332f0134938f7465814.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian embassy, washington dc

Video: US Secret Service Cordons Off Perimeter of Russian Embassy in Washington - Police

00:01 GMT 15.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGANA bird flies past a Russian flag at the Embassy of Russia in Washington, DC on April 15, 2021.
A bird flies past a Russian flag at the Embassy of Russia in Washington, DC on April 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Secret Service has cordoned off the perimeter of the Russian Embassy in Washington, a law enforcement officer told Sputnik at the spot.
"The embassy is shut down," the officer said on Tuesday.
Moments earlier, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department confirmed through social media that roads adjacent to the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington, DC were closed to traffic due to ongoing police activity.

“Police Activity 3800 Block of Tunlaw Rd. NW between Calvert St, and 39th St, NW in both directions,” the department said via Twitter late Tuesday. “Alternate Route: 39th St, Massachusetts Ave Watch for MPD directions - Closures subject to change."
Social media reports suggest that the incident unfolded after a suspicious item was thrown onto the embassy's perimeter.
Video from the scene shows a significant police presence on the grounds.
It remains unclear whether any persons of interest have been identified in the matter.
261007
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:46 GMTKratos UAS Unveils First Drone Design for US Air Force's Off-Board Sensing Station Program
00:01 GMTVideo: US Secret Service Cordons Off Perimeter of Russian Embassy in Washington - Police
Yesterday'Zlatan With a Fan': Social Media Reacts to Ibrahimovic’s Meeting With the Pope
YesterdayHow Domestic Surveillance of Journalists & Citizens Became Standard US Government Practice
YesterdayUS Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Block Congress From Obtaining Tax Returns
YesterdayChina Pledges ‘Day of Reckoning’ for US Troops Exonerated of War Crimes ‘In Many Countries’
YesterdayLibrary of Congress Adds 'Lord of the Rings', Freddy Krueger & Others to National Film Registry
YesterdayUS Senate Votes to Avert Default, Raise Debt Ceiling by $2.5 Trillion
YesterdayProfits Over Safety: Edwardsville Amazon Warehouse Employees Were Left Trapped by Greed
YesterdayWatch: TPLF Spokesman Admits Group Was Directed by US to ‘Take Control of’ Ethiopian Capital
YesterdayUS Fully Prepared to Lift Sanctions Inconsistent With JCPOA Commitments - US Envoy to UN
YesterdayUN High Commissioner: Taliban Beheaded & Hanged Dozens, Leaving Bodies on Display to Instill Fear
YesterdayUS, Palestinian Officials Mark First Economic Meeting in Five Years With Virtual Conference
YesterdayFormer NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Grilled by Mob Boss Over Deaths in Nursing Homes
YesterdayUS Invites Hackers to Hack Homeland Security Department to Help Identify Vulnerabilities
YesterdayPutin, Xi and the Power of Siberia
YesterdayNumber of Active Instagram Users Exceeds 2 Billion Amid Increased Competition - Reports
YesterdayGas Futures in Europe Above $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres for First Time Since October
Yesterday'Large Wave' of Omicron COVID Cases is Coming to US, Biden Administration Official Warns
YesterdayKeep Your Gun at All Times During the Flight? US Registers New High in Seized Firearms at Airports