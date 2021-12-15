Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/us-house-approves-bicameral-bill-to-ban-imports-from-chinas-xinjiang-1091529246.html
US House Approves Bicameral Bill to Ban Imports From China's Xinjiang
US House Approves Bicameral Bill to Ban Imports From China's Xinjiang
The US House of Representatives passed a final version of the the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which bans the importation of goods made with forced labor in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.
2021-12-15T02:41+0000
2021-12-15T02:36+0000
us house of representatives
xinjiang
uyghurs
china
imports
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091402234_0:66:3066:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_a7b1eae63cf789b3042db77b2f4aa3e1.jpg
The House passed the legislation on Tuesday night by a voice vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration.The House passed its version of the bill last week with a 428-1 vote and the Senate passed its version of the measure by voice vote in July. Both chambers agreed to a final version of the bill this week.In addition, the bill requires the American president to impose sanctions on officials responsible for persecuting Muslim minorities and facilitating the use of involuntary labor.The legislation also requires businesses to prove their operations do not involve the use of forced labor from alleged work camps in Xinjiang.The legislative text accuses China of arbitrarily imprisoning as many as 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups in a system of extrajudicial mass internment camps.The prisoners are forced to produce "textiles, electronics, food products, shoes, tea, and handicrafts" at a network of government-subsidized factories in Xinjiang and elsewhere in China, the legislation says.
xinjiang
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091402234_214:0:2943:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e72b30181b54a67e9c0fd2d8c11e96ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us house of representatives, xinjiang, uyghurs, china, imports

US House Approves Bicameral Bill to Ban Imports From China's Xinjiang

02:41 GMT 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISA security camera can be seen near the U.S. Capitol building as the sun sets in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2021.
A security camera can be seen near the U.S. Capitol building as the sun sets in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed a final version of the the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which bans the importation of goods made with forced labor in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.
The House passed the legislation on Tuesday night by a voice vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration.
The House passed its version of the bill last week with a 428-1 vote and the Senate passed its version of the measure by voice vote in July. Both chambers agreed to a final version of the bill this week.
The legislation targets "goods, wares, articles, and merchandise imported directly from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region or made by Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other persecuted groups in China."
In addition, the bill requires the American president to impose sanctions on officials responsible for persecuting Muslim minorities and facilitating the use of involuntary labor.
The legislation also requires businesses to prove their operations do not involve the use of forced labor from alleged work camps in Xinjiang.
The legislative text accuses China of arbitrarily imprisoning as many as 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups in a system of extrajudicial mass internment camps.
The prisoners are forced to produce "textiles, electronics, food products, shoes, tea, and handicrafts" at a network of government-subsidized factories in Xinjiang and elsewhere in China, the legislation says.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:41 GMTUS House Approves Bicameral Bill to Ban Imports From China's Xinjiang
02:10 GMTNo Rest For Student Loan Debt
01:51 GMTIran Imposes No Preconditions or New Conditions in Vienna Nuclear Talks - Envoy to UN
00:46 GMTKratos UAS Unveils First Drone Design for US Air Force's Off-Board Sensing Station Program
00:01 GMTVideo: Suspicious Package Prompts DC Police to Temporarily Cordon Off Russian Embassy
Yesterday'Zlatan With a Fan': Social Media Reacts to Ibrahimovic’s Meeting With the Pope
YesterdayHow Domestic Surveillance of Journalists & Citizens Became Standard US Government Practice
YesterdayUS Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Block Congress From Obtaining Tax Returns
YesterdayChina Pledges ‘Day of Reckoning’ for US Troops Exonerated of War Crimes ‘In Many Countries’
YesterdayLibrary of Congress Adds 'Lord of the Rings', Freddy Krueger & Others to National Film Registry
YesterdayUS Senate Votes to Avert Default, Raise Debt Ceiling by $2.5 Trillion
YesterdayProfits Over Safety: Edwardsville Amazon Warehouse Employees Were Left Trapped by Greed
YesterdayWatch: TPLF Spokesman Admits Group Was Directed by US to ‘Take Control of’ Ethiopian Capital
YesterdayUS Fully Prepared to Lift Sanctions Inconsistent With JCPOA Commitments - US Envoy to UN
YesterdayUN High Commissioner: Taliban Beheaded & Hanged Dozens, Leaving Bodies on Display to Instill Fear
YesterdayUS, Palestinian Officials Mark First Economic Meeting in Five Years With Virtual Conference
YesterdayFormer NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Grilled by Mob Boss Over Deaths in Nursing Homes
YesterdayUS Invites Hackers to Hack Homeland Security Department to Help Identify Vulnerabilities
YesterdayPutin, Xi and the Power of Siberia
YesterdayNumber of Active Instagram Users Exceeds 2 Billion Amid Increased Competition - Reports