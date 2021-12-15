https://sputniknews.com/20211215/us-destroyer-arleigh-burke-starts-transit-from-black-sea-to-mediterranean-sea-1091533465.html

US Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea

US Navy missile destroyer Arleigh Burke has started the transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after conducting operations with NATO allies and regional partners, the US Sixth Fleet said on Wednesday.

NATO countries previously held naval drills near the Russian border, amid escalating activity by the alliance in the region. Moscow has repeatedly slammed NATO's activities in the area as a provocation to spur tensions and pursue a policy of containment of Russia.

