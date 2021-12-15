Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/us-destroyer-arleigh-burke-starts-transit-from-black-sea-to-mediterranean-sea-1091533465.html
US Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
US Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
US Navy missile destroyer Arleigh Burke has started the transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after conducting operations with NATO allies and regional partners, the US Sixth Fleet said on Wednesday.
2021-12-15T07:08+0000
2021-12-15T07:10+0000
us
arleigh burke-class destroyer
nato
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102039/40/1020394060_0:4:3000:1692_1920x0_80_0_0_c6a60b8d446f27bc44371d7c3c0c7945.jpg
NATO countries previously held naval drills near the Russian border, amid escalating activity by the alliance in the region. Moscow has repeatedly slammed NATO's activities in the area as a provocation to spur tensions and pursue a policy of containment of Russia.
07:08 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 07:10 GMT 15.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Navy missile destroyer Arleigh Burke has started the transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after conducting operations with NATO allies and regional partners, the US Sixth Fleet said on Wednesday.

"Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) began its scheduled southbound transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after conducting maritime operations alongside @NATO allies and partners, Dec. 15, 2021", the fleet tweeted.

NATO countries previously held naval drills near the Russian border, amid escalating activity by the alliance in the region. Moscow has repeatedly slammed NATO's activities in the area as a provocation to spur tensions and pursue a policy of containment of Russia.
