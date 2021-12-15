Registration was successful!
US 7-Day Average of Daily COVID Deaths Up 5%, Omicron Found in 36 States
US 7-Day Average of Daily COVID Deaths Up 5%, Omicron Found in 36 States
US 7-Day Average of Daily COVID Deaths Up 5%, Omicron Found in 36 States

18:22 GMT 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICA vial and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed United States' flag and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A vial and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed United States' flag and words Omicron SARS-CoV-2 in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The seven-day average of US daily deaths from COVID-19 is up 5% from the previous week amid a rise in cases caused by the Omicron variant of the virus that has been confirmed in 36 states, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.
“The seven-day average of daily deaths are about 1,100 per day, which is an increase of about five percent over the previous week,” Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing.
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has now been confirmed in at least 36 states and over 75 countries, Walensky said. However, the Delta variant still represents approximately 96% of cases across the country, the Omicron variant is estimated to represent about 3% of US cases, Walensky added.
The US expects to see the number of cases involving the Omicron varaint, which early data suggests to be more transmissible than the Delta variant, to grow in the coming weeks, Walensky said.
