Trump Claims Mike Pence Was 'Mortally Wounded' by His Inaction on 6 January, Lacks Support From GOP
US President Donald Trump suggested at a closed event in Sunrise, Florida that his former ally, ex-Vice President Mike Pence was "mortally wounded" after he refused to delay the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory on 6 January
Former US President Donald Trump suggested at a closed event in Sunrise, Florida that his former ally, ex-Vice President Mike Pence was "mortally wounded" after he refused to delay the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory on 6 January. The ex-POTUS further claimed that Pence no longer enjoys support of the Republican Party and its voters as a result.Trump additionally commented on the events of 6 January, saying that he was "disappointed" by Pence's decision to move forward with the certification of the election results, which the ex-POTUS claims was "stolen" from him via massive voter fraud organised by the Democrats. He has so far failed to prove these claims in court.One of the attendees of the closed press event asked if Trump would pick Pence for his ticket again if he runs in 2024, with the former POTUS avoiding a direct answer, instead suggesting that there are also other "good" candidates, namely Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Pence himself is contemplating a run for the White House in 2024, CNN alleged, citing his appearances in Iowa and New Hampshire – the two states that hold the first presidential primaries in the US. Just last week he delivered a speech for local Republican voters at a fundraiser, explaining his decision to certify votes on 6 January among other things.Pence has not publicly announced any plans for 2024, but, according to CNN, he has been quietly assembling a campaign team in case he decides to throw his hat into the ring.
Trump Claims Mike Pence Was 'Mortally Wounded' by His Inaction on 6 January, Lacks Support From GOP
Relations between the former president and vice president seemed strained after the latter turned down Trump's proposal to postpone the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory in the US Congress on 6 January.
Former US President Donald Trump suggested at a closed event in Sunrise, Florida that his former ally, ex-Vice President Mike Pence was "mortally wounded" after he refused to delay the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory on 6 January
. The ex-POTUS further claimed that Pence no longer enjoys support of the Republican Party and its voters as a result.
"I think Mike has been very badly hurt by what took place in respect to January 6. I think he's been mortally wounded, frankly, because I see the reaction he's getting from people".
Donald Trump
45th US President
Trump additionally commented on the events of 6 January, saying that he was "disappointed" by Pence's decision to move forward with the certification of the election results, which the ex-POTUS claims was "stolen" from him via massive voter fraud organised by the Democrats. He has so far failed to prove these claims in court.
"Mike should have sent those crooked votes back to the legislatures and you would have had a different result in the election, in my opinion".
Donald Trump
45th US President
One of the attendees of the closed press event asked if Trump would pick Pence for his ticket again if he runs in 2024
, with the former POTUS avoiding a direct answer, instead suggesting that there are also other "good" candidates, namely Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Pence himself is contemplating a run
for the White House in 2024, CNN
alleged, citing his appearances in Iowa and New Hampshire – the two states that hold the first presidential primaries in the US. Just last week he delivered a speech for local Republican voters at a fundraiser, explaining his decision to certify votes on 6 January among other things.
"I like that Bible verse that says, 'He keeps his oath even when it hurts'. I'd taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and I kept my oath that day".
Mike Pence
Former US Vice President
Pence has not publicly announced any plans for 2024, but, according to CNN, he has been quietly assembling a campaign team in case he decides to throw his hat into the ring.