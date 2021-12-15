https://sputniknews.com/20211215/trump-claims-mike-pence-was-mortally-wounded-by-his-inaction-on-6-january-lacks-support-from-gop-1091542258.html

Trump Claims Mike Pence Was 'Mortally Wounded' by His Inaction on 6 January, Lacks Support From GOP

US President Donald Trump suggested at a closed event in Sunrise, Florida that his former ally, ex-Vice President Mike Pence was "mortally wounded" after he refused to delay the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory on 6 January

Former US President Donald Trump suggested at a closed event in Sunrise, Florida that his former ally, ex-Vice President Mike Pence was "mortally wounded" after he refused to delay the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory on 6 January. The ex-POTUS further claimed that Pence no longer enjoys support of the Republican Party and its voters as a result.Trump additionally commented on the events of 6 January, saying that he was "disappointed" by Pence's decision to move forward with the certification of the election results, which the ex-POTUS claims was "stolen" from him via massive voter fraud organised by the Democrats. He has so far failed to prove these claims in court.One of the attendees of the closed press event asked if Trump would pick Pence for his ticket again if he runs in 2024, with the former POTUS avoiding a direct answer, instead suggesting that there are also other "good" candidates, namely Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Pence himself is contemplating a run for the White House in 2024, CNN alleged, citing his appearances in Iowa and New Hampshire – the two states that hold the first presidential primaries in the US. Just last week he delivered a speech for local Republican voters at a fundraiser, explaining his decision to certify votes on 6 January among other things.Pence has not publicly announced any plans for 2024, but, according to CNN, he has been quietly assembling a campaign team in case he decides to throw his hat into the ring.

