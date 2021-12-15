https://sputniknews.com/20211215/the-more-bojo-runs-into-trouble-the-better-the-odds-are-for-labour-in-next-election-academic-says-1091552279.html

The More BoJo Runs Into Trouble, the Better the Odds Are For Labour in Next Election, Academic Says

The UK Conservative Party is growing disenchanted with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's policies which have already backfired on the party's approval ratings.

The House of Commons on 14 December approved PM Boris Johnson's new pandemic restrictions for England stemming from the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.Even though the number of Tories opposing the prime minister's measures was larger than previously expected, the rebellion did not come out of the blue. The Guardian listed at least five instances when some the Tories have disapproved of the government's COVID measures, starting from 30 September 2020. The last one prompted Senior Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown to issue a warning to Johnson: "Now the prime minister has really got to think very carefully about how he's going to reset his performance to actually govern with a united party, because we all know what happens to disunited parties”.BoJo Faces Many Challenges in 2022 and 2023BoJo might face a challenge from his own party next year, while Labour is breathing down the Conservatives' neck ahead of the next general elections, according to Dr Ben Williams, a tutor in politics and political theory at the University of Salford.The scholar also believes that one should take into account Michael Gove, who's been around quite a while in various senior positions in politics. There is no shortage of Conservative candidates from different backgrounds, Williams highlights, adding that if BoJo continues to run into trouble, his place could be rapidly filled.Although the Labour Party is currently doing well in the polls, they got a bit of an uphill task to win people round at the next election in 2023, according to the academic.BoJo is running into more and more problems, creating more opportunities for Labour to improve their position and come out on top, according to the academic.How BoJo Failed the ToriesSome Tories even went so far as to compare the government's plans to introduce COVID-19 health passes to "Nazi Germany": "We are not a 'papers please' society", Conservative MP Marcus Fysh told the BBC. "This is not Nazi Germany. It’s the thin end of an authoritarian wedge".The discontent over BoJo's anti-COVID measures has been further exacerbated by the fact that his own administration did not observe the pandemic rules while holding an "illicit" Christmas party during a COVID lockdown in 2020.However, it's not only the pandemic restrictions that triggered the recent rebellion, according to the academic: there's also growing frustration with Boris Johnson's own leadership and plummeting approval ratings.Why North Shropshire By-Election is ImportantThe North Shropshire by-election will be a litmus test for the Tories, according to Williams. North Shropshire is a traditionally Conservative constituency. It had previously been represented in the House of Commons of the UK Parliament since 1997 by Owen Paterson, who was mired in a sleaze scandal. Meanwhile, The Guardian notes that bookmakers have made the Liberal Democrats the favourites to win this week’s by-election, while Sky News suggests that "opinion polls might give the impression the Conservatives are set to lose" North Shropshire which has long appeared as "an extremely safe seat".The Tories' potential defeat could backfire on BoJo, the scholar presumes, adding that there is still a silver lining for the Conservatives:"In North Shropshire, the word on the street is that the two opposition parties, Labour and the Liberal Democrats, may actually split the votes because they're both running campaigns to try and win", Williams presumes. "And if the two opposition parties split the opposition votes, then the likelihood is the Conservatives could come in through the middle and hold on… If that happens, then that actually gives Johnson a bit of breathing space over Christmas and into the new year".

Tom One If the whole of the Tories resigned and Boris was sent to prison…..the Liberals would take control before folk would vote Labour 0

wtfud Has anyone seen the Honey Monster and Boris in the same room at the same time, hmm? He's put on 3 stone on top of the obese pig he already was. Still, come election day, few will be clamouring to vote for the leader of the Opposition, a Tory himself. The ILLUSION of CHOICE, TweedleDee or TweedleDumb. 0

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

