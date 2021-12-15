https://sputniknews.com/20211215/the-democracy-summit-excluded-russia-and-china-1091528300.html

The Democracy Summit Excluded Russia and China

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Malta approving recreational cannabis... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

The Democracy Summit Excluded Russia and China On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Malta approving recreational cannabis use, and Washington, DC suing members of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in federal court.

GUESTDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Bipartisan Hate of Julian Assange, Threats to Democracy, and Hillary ClintonCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Liberalism, Joe Manchin, and Future Presidential DebatesIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare about the Democrats, Republicans in charge of elections, and the media attacks on Julian Assange. Daniel discussed the recent statements from Hillary Clinton and Daniel agreed with her analysis on the Republicans hurting democracy in future elections. Daniel spoke about the electoral college and the potential Democrats running for President in 2024.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about third parties, the Republican party changes, and pro-life Democrats. Carmine spoke about the Democrats' focus on identity politics and the lack of viable third parties in America. Carmine talked about the rise in social media campaigns for politics and the potential for a President to run the campaign solely on social media.We also touch upon Joe Biden's "Democracy Summit" where Russia and China were not on the list of invitees.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

