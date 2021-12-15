Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/ten-dead-29-missing-after-migrant-boat-capsized-off-malaysian-coast-1091533813.html
Ten Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Malaysian Coast
Ten Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Malaysian Coast
Ten people feared drowned and 29 others believed missing in a tragic migrant boat accident near the beach of Tanjung Balau in the Malaysian state of Johor, the local rescue service said on Wednesday, adding that about 21 migrants have been pulled to safety by rescuers.
2021-12-15T07:28+0000
2021-12-15T07:33+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105012/50/1050125090_0:47:3501:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_a92dc986ef6a863db99c99e9614d5f31.jpg
The rescue services had determined that there were 60 people on board and that the boat capsised at about 05:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (21:40 GMT on Thursday) by interviewing the surviving passengers, the spokesman said.The representative of the department said that local services had launched a search and rescue operation with the assistance of the Malaysian Navy.The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency believes that all passengers entered Malaysian waters illegally before the vessel wrecked off the coast due to poor weather conditions.
Ten Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Malaysian Coast

07:28 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 07:33 GMT 15.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / MOHD RASFANMalaysian search and rescue teams carry out a search operation (File)
Malaysian search and rescue teams carry out a search operation (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / MOHD RASFAN
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Ten people feared drowned and 29 others believed missing in a tragic migrant boat accident near the beach of Tanjung Balau in the Malaysian state of Johor, the local rescue service said on Wednesday, adding that about 21 migrants have been pulled to safety by rescuers.

"The bodies of four women and six men washed up to shore while 19 other men and two women were rescued. The boat's 29 other victims are still missing. A search and rescue operation is ongoing to find them," a spokesperson for the Johor Fire and Rescue Department said, as quoted by the Star newspaper.

The rescue services had determined that there were 60 people on board and that the boat capsised at about 05:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (21:40 GMT on Thursday) by interviewing the surviving passengers, the spokesman said.
The representative of the department said that local services had launched a search and rescue operation with the assistance of the Malaysian Navy.
The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency believes that all passengers entered Malaysian waters illegally before the vessel wrecked off the coast due to poor weather conditions.
