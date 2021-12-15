https://sputniknews.com/20211215/ten-dead-29-missing-after-migrant-boat-capsized-off-malaysian-coast-1091533813.html

Ten Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Malaysian Coast

Ten people feared drowned and 29 others believed missing in a tragic migrant boat accident near the beach of Tanjung Balau in the Malaysian state of Johor, the local rescue service said on Wednesday, adding that about 21 migrants have been pulled to safety by rescuers.

The rescue services had determined that there were 60 people on board and that the boat capsised at about 05:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (21:40 GMT on Thursday) by interviewing the surviving passengers, the spokesman said.The representative of the department said that local services had launched a search and rescue operation with the assistance of the Malaysian Navy.The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency believes that all passengers entered Malaysian waters illegally before the vessel wrecked off the coast due to poor weather conditions.

