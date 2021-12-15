https://sputniknews.com/20211215/sex-files-doj-report-details-several-fbi-officials-solicited-prostitutes-during-overseas-trips-1091554184.html

SeX-Files: DoJ Report Details Several FBI Officials 'Solicited' Prostitutes During Overseas Trips

SeX-Files: DoJ Report Details Several FBI Officials 'Solicited' Prostitutes During Overseas Trips

Government findings have revealed that multiple agents had solicited, engaged in, and/or procured commercial sex, while working overseas.

The inspector general's investigation was prompted after the FBI submitted information that multiple officials had solicited prostitutes and one official supplied a foreign law enforcement officer with a package of approximately 100 white pills.According to a DOJ OIG investigative summary, “The OIG investigation found that four FBI officials solicited, procured, and accepted commercial sex overseas, and that a fifth FBI official solicited commercial sex overseas, in violation of DOJ and FBI policies.”All five of the officials failed to report to the FBI their or others' transgressions, as well as relationships that they may have had with foreign nationals.One official was not transparent over their involvement with supplying a foreign law enforcement officer with a package of 100 white pills.A sixth official was found to be in violation of the Prohibition on the Solicitation of Prostitution Memorandum for failing to report the violations to the FBI.While the OIG investigation was ongoing, two officials resigned, two retired, and one was removed for their FBI conduct violations.The report did not provide the names of the individuals, what foreign country the alleged violations occurred in, and the chemical composition of the 100 white pills provided to a foreign law enforcement agent.

