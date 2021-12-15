SeX-Files: DoJ Report Details Several FBI Officials 'Solicited' Prostitutes During Overseas Trips

Registration was successful!
Government findings have revealed that multiple agents had solicited, engaged in, and/or procured commercial sex, while working overseas.
The inspector general's investigation was prompted after the FBI submitted information that multiple officials had solicited prostitutes and one official supplied a foreign law enforcement officer with a package of approximately 100 white pills.According to a DOJ OIG investigative summary, “The OIG investigation found that four FBI officials solicited, procured, and accepted commercial sex overseas, and that a fifth FBI official solicited commercial sex overseas, in violation of DOJ and FBI policies.”All five of the officials failed to report to the FBI their or others' transgressions, as well as relationships that they may have had with foreign nationals.One official was not transparent over their involvement with supplying a foreign law enforcement officer with a package of 100 white pills.A sixth official was found to be in violation of the Prohibition on the Solicitation of Prostitution Memorandum for failing to report the violations to the FBI.While the OIG investigation was ongoing, two officials resigned, two retired, and one was removed for their FBI conduct violations.The report did not provide the names of the individuals, what foreign country the alleged violations occurred in, and the chemical composition of the 100 white pills provided to a foreign law enforcement agent.
Nevin Brown
Findings from an investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Inspector General (OIG) has been referred to the FBI for proper action. The probe examined allegations that multiple agents had solicited, engaged in, and/or procured commercial sex, while working overseas.
The inspector general's investigation was prompted after the FBI submitted information that multiple officials had solicited prostitutes and one official supplied a foreign law enforcement officer with a package of approximately 100 white pills.
According to a DOJ OIG investigative summary, “The OIG investigation found that four FBI officials solicited, procured, and accepted commercial sex overseas, and that a fifth FBI official solicited commercial sex overseas, in violation of DOJ and FBI policies.”
The investigation also determined that four agents “lacked candor about their interactions with prostitutes…and that one of those officials made false statements in an OIG compelled interview …when the official denied having engaged in sex acts with a prostitute.”
All five of the officials failed to report to the FBI their or others' transgressions, as well as relationships that they may have had with foreign nationals.
One official was not transparent over their involvement with supplying a foreign law enforcement officer with a package of 100 white pills.
The summary reported, “the official denied observing or placing pills in a package to be delivered to a foreign law enforcement officer and that another of the officials failed to report having been provided such a package.”
A sixth official was found to be in violation of the Prohibition on the Solicitation of Prostitution Memorandum for failing to report the violations to the FBI.
While the OIG investigation was ongoing, two officials resigned, two retired, and one was removed for their FBI conduct violations.
The report did not provide the names of the individuals, what foreign country the alleged violations occurred in, and the chemical composition of the 100 white pills provided to a foreign law enforcement agent.
