Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Biden Delivers Remarks in Kentucky After Viewing Aftermath of Deadly Tornadoes
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/russia-in-contact-with-us-over-gunfire-incident-in-california-involving-illegal-russian-migrants-1091552884.html
Russia in Contact With US Over Gunfire Incident in California Involving 'Illegal Russian Migrants'
Russia in Contact With US Over Gunfire Incident in California Involving 'Illegal Russian Migrants'
On Sunday, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detained two vehicles trying to barrel through the California border crossing. The cars were said to carry a total of 18 Russian immigrants including young children.
2021-12-15T20:57+0000
2021-12-15T20:58+0000
us
russia
mexico
us customs and border protection (cbp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091552979_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_feb8235b499ca510a23fa7787014a41d.jpg
Russian diplomats are in touch with American authorities in regard to an incident with Russian citizens that were said to have tried to cross the border between San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico, Consul General of Russia in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.The remarks come after CBP released a statement saying that there was a use of force incident on Sunday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in California. According to the US border agency, a CBP officer opened fire when "a Ford SUV followed by a Mercedes sedan traveling together approached the primary inspection area at the San Ysidro Port of Entry from Mexico at a high rate of speed."The group included 12 individuals in the first vehicle attempting to cross the border (seven adults, ages 21-53 and five children, ranging from less than a year to age 5) and six people in the second vehicle (four adults ages 24-43 and two children, ages 10 and 14.) All were described by CBP as citizens of Russia who had no documents to enter the United States.The drivers of the vehicles, identified as men in their twenties, were arrested. The incident resulted in the closure of multiple lanes at the San Ysidro check point, and an investigation by the San Diego Police Department and the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility is ongoing.
russia
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091552979_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7266c2c5f5d44e92299ff5b20f61d9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, mexico, us customs and border protection (cbp)

Russia in Contact With US Over Gunfire Incident in California Involving 'Illegal Russian Migrants'

20:57 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 20:58 GMT 15.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / PATRICK T. FALLONA US Border Patrol agent looks back towards the San Ysidro port of entry while standing next to a new section of the steel bollard-style border wall along the US-Mexico border between San Diego sand Tijuana, during a tour with the US Customs and Border Protection on May 10, 2021 in San Diego County, California. - Few issues have as long a history of bedeviling both Democrats and Republicans as immigration and asylum on the approximately 2,000-mile (3,000-kilometer) US-Mexico frontier.
A US Border Patrol agent looks back towards the San Ysidro port of entry while standing next to a new section of the steel bollard-style border wall along the US-Mexico border between San Diego sand Tijuana, during a tour with the US Customs and Border Protection on May 10, 2021 in San Diego County, California. - Few issues have as long a history of bedeviling both Democrats and Republicans as immigration and asylum on the approximately 2,000-mile (3,000-kilometer) US-Mexico frontier. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / PATRICK T. FALLON
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
On Sunday, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detained two vehicles trying to barrel through a California border crossing. The cars were said to carry a total of 18 Russian immigrants, including young children.
Russian diplomats are in touch with American authorities in regard to an incident with Russian citizens that were said to have tried to cross the border between San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico, Consul General of Russia in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.
The remarks come after CBP released a statement saying that there was a use of force incident on Sunday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in California.
According to the US border agency, a CBP officer opened fire when "a Ford SUV followed by a Mercedes sedan traveling together approached the primary inspection area at the San Ysidro Port of Entry from Mexico at a high rate of speed."

"A CBP Officer conducting pre-primary inspections walking in a pre-primary lane fired approximately four rounds, striking the Mercedes sedan. The Mercedes sedan collided into the Ford SUV, which had come to an abrupt stop," CBP stated. "As a result of the collision, two of the occupants in the Mercedes sedan suffered minor head contusions; however, no injuries resulted from the gunfire."

The group included 12 individuals in the first vehicle attempting to cross the border (seven adults, ages 21-53 and five children, ranging from less than a year to age 5) and six people in the second vehicle (four adults ages 24-43 and two children, ages 10 and 14.) All were described by CBP as citizens of Russia who had no documents to enter the United States.
The drivers of the vehicles, identified as men in their twenties, were arrested. The incident resulted in the closure of multiple lanes at the San Ysidro check point, and an investigation by the San Diego Police Department and the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility is ongoing.
100001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:10 GMTBiden Delivers Remarks in Kentucky After Viewing Aftermath of Deadly Tornadoes
20:57 GMTRussia in Contact With US Over Gunfire Incident in California Involving 'Illegal Russian Migrants'
20:53 GMTSeX-Files: DoJ Report Details Several FBI Officials 'Solicited' Prostitutes During Overseas Trips
20:28 GMTFederal Reserve Says to Double Taper of US Stimulus From January
20:18 GMTUS Workers Suffering From ‘Long Covid’ Could Qualify as Disabled, New EEOC Guidance Says
18:58 GMTThe More BoJo Runs Into Trouble, the Better the Odds Are For Labour in Next Election, Academic Says
18:29 GMTUS National Archives Releases Additional 1,491 Documents on John F. Kennedy Assassination
18:24 GMTBiden Says Meadows 'Worthy' of Being Held in Contempt for Refusing to Testify to 6 January Committee
18:22 GMTUS 7-Day Average of Daily COVID Deaths Up 5%, Omicron Found in 36 States
18:19 GMTSenior WHO Expert Believes Pandemic Can End in 2022
18:16 GMTOmicron Likely to Become Dominant Strain in Europe at Beginning of 2022
17:52 GMTLive From Mayfield Amid US President’s Visit to Tornado-Ravaged Areas in Kentucky
17:52 GMTJanuary 6 Panel Reportedly Postpones Deposition of Former Trump Aide, Proud Boys Leader
17:35 GMTCalls for Release of Ivanka Trump 6 Jan Texts as Lindsey Graham Links Her to Events
17:29 GMTMajority of US Senate Passes $768Bln Defence Spending Bill
17:16 GMTQuarter of NY Counties Reluctant to Enforce Governor Hochul’s ‘Unreliable’ Mask Mandate: Report
16:40 GMTActor Matthew McConaughey Explains Why he Decided Not to Run For Governor of Texas
16:19 GMT'Matter of Great Pride': Modi Rejoices as UNESCO Lists Durga Puja as 'Intangible Cultural Heritage'
16:09 GMTAs ‘Psycho’ Killer of UK Toddler Star Hobson Locked Up for 25 Years, Will ‘Lessons Be Learned’?
15:49 GMTIranian Daily Publishes Map of 'Targets in Israel' Tehran Could Strike in Case of Armed Conflict