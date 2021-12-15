Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/responding-to-the-omicron-variant-privacy-apps--surveillance-cover-up-in-kabul-strike-1091526078.html
Responding to the Omicron Variant; Privacy Apps & Surveillance; Cover-Up in Kabul Strike
Responding to the Omicron Variant; Privacy Apps & Surveillance; Cover-Up in Kabul Strike
Omicron variant makes landfall in the US amid rising healthcare costs. How to develop a coherent response to the virus. 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-15T09:51+0000
2021-12-15T09:51+0000
kabul
war crimes
security
drones
propaganda
spies
syria
healthcare
vaccines
political misfits
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091526021_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0883f888d830328b596a544732ffa469.png
Responding To The Omicron Variant; Privacy Apps & Surveillance; Cover-Up In Kabul Strike
Omicron variant makes landfall in the U.S. amid rising healthcare costs. How to develop a coherent response to the virus.
Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor of public health at College of William &amp; Mary in Williamsburg, VA, joins us to talk about the response to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading around the world and just made landfall in the US. We talk about how there has not been a consistent response to Omicron across the board, and whether it really is more contagious than the Delta variant. We also talk about how we will have to learn with spikes and new variants in the foreseeable future, how healthcare costs keep rising in the US, and what could be done about it.Alan MacLeod, senior staff writer for MintPress News, author, journalist, media analyst and member of the Glasgow University Media Group, joins us to tell us about the intersection of Silicon Valley, the national security state and the Open Technology Fund, which bills itself as an independent provider of privacy apps, but is actually funded and controlled by the United States Agency for Global Media, a government body responsible for overseeing US-funded state media outlets overseas, including Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty, and how these apps are used to advance US interests abroad and destabilize governments they consider to be enemies.David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism," talks to us about how the Pentagon "cover-up" in the Kabul drone killing of a family continues, with the news that no US troops will be punished for deadly Kabul strike, how impunity is rampant in the military, and war crimes accusations only apply to our opponents. We also talk about the strike force Talon Anvil, which operated in Syria from 2014 to 2019 and is responsible for countless civilian deaths and how the burden of responsibility gets shifted across the board.Roz White, award-winning actress, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the play “Seven Guitars,” and the journey of each of the characters through the music, through the hope, and through the pain that links them all together.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
kabul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Austin Pelli
Austin Pelli
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091526021_227:0:1160:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d6ec6d7b6af2baa776421638c74416d7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kabul, war crimes, security, drones, propaganda, spies, syria, healthcare, vaccines, political misfits, covid-19, life under covid-19 quarantine, аудио, radio

Responding to the Omicron Variant; Privacy Apps & Surveillance; Cover-Up in Kabul Strike

09:51 GMT 15.12.2021
Responding To The Omicron Variant; Privacy Apps & Surveillance; Cover-Up In Kabul Strike
Subscribe
Austin Pelli
All materials
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Omicron variant makes landfall in the US amid rising healthcare costs. How to develop a coherent response to the virus.
Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor of public health at College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA, joins us to talk about the response to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading around the world and just made landfall in the US. We talk about how there has not been a consistent response to Omicron across the board, and whether it really is more contagious than the Delta variant. We also talk about how we will have to learn with spikes and new variants in the foreseeable future, how healthcare costs keep rising in the US, and what could be done about it.
Alan MacLeod, senior staff writer for MintPress News, author, journalist, media analyst and member of the Glasgow University Media Group, joins us to tell us about the intersection of Silicon Valley, the national security state and the Open Technology Fund, which bills itself as an independent provider of privacy apps, but is actually funded and controlled by the United States Agency for Global Media, a government body responsible for overseeing US-funded state media outlets overseas, including Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty, and how these apps are used to advance US interests abroad and destabilize governments they consider to be enemies.
David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism," talks to us about how the Pentagon "cover-up" in the Kabul drone killing of a family continues, with the news that no US troops will be punished for deadly Kabul strike, how impunity is rampant in the military, and war crimes accusations only apply to our opponents. We also talk about the strike force Talon Anvil, which operated in Syria from 2014 to 2019 and is responsible for countless civilian deaths and how the burden of responsibility gets shifted across the board.
Roz White, award-winning actress, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the play “Seven Guitars,” and the journey of each of the characters through the music, through the hope, and through the pain that links them all together.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:34 GMTI Have No Doubt He Will Die if Extradited to US, Julian Assange's Brother Says
10:21 GMTUK Inflation Hits 10-Year High as Prices Soar
10:12 GMTGermany Ready for Constructive Dialogue With Russia, Chancellor Scholz Says
09:54 GMTUS Still Ready to Sell F-35s to UAE, Blinken Says After Abu Dhabi Suspends $23 Bln Defence Deal
09:48 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Trumps Lionel Messi, Wins Race to Become World's Most Admired Athlete
09:36 GMTTwitter on Fire After Elon Musk Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' in Spat Over Taxes
09:33 GMTNew 'Fantastic Beasts' Trailer Barely Mentions JK Rowling After Being Targeted by Trans Activists
09:29 GMTSushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
09:22 GMTSouth African Court Orders Ex-President Zuma to Return to Prison After Revoking His Medical Parole
09:21 GMTBrussels Threatens to Suspend Security Cooperation With UK Over Its Drive to Reform Human Rights Act
08:52 GMT5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Western Iran
08:20 GMTSole Survivor of Indian Military Helicopter Crash Which Killed Defence Chief Succumbs to Injuries
08:18 GMT#MeToo Movement Reaches Israel's Haredi Community But Majority Still Won't Break Silence
08:06 GMTGerman Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Plans to Assassinate Saxony Head
07:32 GMTNASA's Parker Solar Probe Spacecraft Becomes First Ever to 'Touch' Sun
07:28 GMTTen Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Malaysian Coast
07:20 GMTPep Guardiola Fastest to Reach 500 Premier League Goals as Manager With a Single Club
07:13 GMTBiden's Ambassador Pick Will Prioritise Strengthening India's Capacity to 'Deter Aggression'
07:08 GMTUS Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
07:03 GMT500 Swedish Conscripts Sent Home After 'Serious Violations', Abusive Behaviour