Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/putin-xi-slam-aukus-for-undermining-nuclear-balance-fuelling-tensions-1091540218.html
Putin, Xi Slam AUKUS for Undermining Nuclear Balance, Fuelling Tensions
Putin, Xi Slam AUKUS for Undermining Nuclear Balance, Fuelling Tensions
The trilateral pact between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, dubbed AUKUS, was introduced in September. Among other things, it envisages Washington and London helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines.
2021-12-15T10:54+0000
2021-12-15T12:01+0000
world
russia
china
xi jinping
vladimir putin
aukus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091541462_0:58:3091:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_3ab58885506a306782739fa6664e1808.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping criticised the AUKUS pact during their Wednesday talks, agreeing that it “undermines the foundations of the nuclear nonproliferation regime” and escalates tensions in the region.Speaking to reporters following the Putin-Xi negotiations, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the presidents expressed concerns regarding American activities to "reconfigure the current situation in the Asia-Pacific region". The AUKUS agreement that was announced in September envisages Australia acquiring nuclear-powered submarines - a prospect that has already caused concerns among many members of the international community over its potential impact on the situation in the region.The talks were described as "highly positive", with Ushakov noting that it was a conversation of "two friends". According to him, the level of ties between Russia and China is much more than simply that of allies.Among the topic discussed by Xi and Putin were trade, international relations, and security issues. The Chinese president was informed about Russia's idea on security guarantees, Ushakov said. The official also said that Russia will be informing China of Moscow-NATO contacts on security guarantees.According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, Xi said that Russia and China have "acted as responsible major countries". He also noted that, while a number of countries attempt to interfere in Russian and Chinese affairs, the two nations should bolster their joint efforts to protect their security.Putin-Biden TalksAside from this, Putin told Xi about his conversation with US President Joe Biden that took place last week in a bid to relieve tensions around the situation in Ukraine as Kiev accuses Russia of "amassing" troops near the border.Per Ushakov, Putin said that he conveyed to Biden Moscow's concerns regarding NATO's enlargement. During the talks with the American president, Putin said that there are no plans in the Kremlin to attack Ukraine, but Russia insists on NATO respecting its "red lines" and stresses the need for consultations on security guarantees with Biden.UN Security Council, Economy &amp; COVID ResponseThe conversation also included the discussion of Moscow's idea on preparing a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. According to Ushakov, the two leaders consider it necessary to hold it in 2022.The Russian and Chinese presidents additionally discussed economic issues, particularly the aspiration to increase the share of national currencies in bilateral trade and export of Russian grain to China.Putin and Xi also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on the response to COVID-19. Per Ushakov, the president emphasised the importance of Russian vaccine production in China. Agreements are in place to produce more than 150 million doses of Sputnik a year at Chinese factories.
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/major-eu-states-reportedly-oppose-sanctioning-russia-over-ukraine-invasion-want-to-focus-on-talks-1091539315.html
DORKUS is going flat broke so they have no other choice but to start another idiotic conflict...or perhaps the Russian Federation and Red China could make the EU and the USA "special" for-purpose secured variable-rate loans with EU, Australian, American and Canadian governmental properties attached through liens. Loan-shark the West into penury just to see how they like it.
0
1
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091541462_0:0:2395:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_020fd7e7e24e06960fdd7f88fcc4cf09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, china, xi jinping, vladimir putin

Putin, Xi Slam AUKUS for Undermining Nuclear Balance, Fuelling Tensions

10:54 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 12:01 GMT 15.12.2021)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the photo bankNegotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The trilateral pact between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, dubbed AUKUS, was introduced in September. Among other things, it envisages Washington and London helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping criticised the AUKUS pact during their Wednesday talks, agreeing that it “undermines the foundations of the nuclear nonproliferation regime” and escalates tensions in the region.
Speaking to reporters following the Putin-Xi negotiations, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the presidents expressed concerns regarding American activities to "reconfigure the current situation in the Asia-Pacific region".
The AUKUS agreement that was announced in September envisages Australia acquiring nuclear-powered submarines - a prospect that has already caused concerns among many members of the international community over its potential impact on the situation in the region.
"And in this regard, both from our side and from the Chinese side, a negative assessment was expressed about the creation of new alliances such as the Indo-Pacific Quad and the American-Anglo-Australian union AUKUS", Ushakov told reporters.
The talks were described as "highly positive", with Ushakov noting that it was a conversation of "two friends". According to him, the level of ties between Russia and China is much more than simply that of allies.
Among the topic discussed by Xi and Putin were trade, international relations, and security issues. The Chinese president was informed about Russia's idea on security guarantees, Ushakov said.
"The president [Xi] specifically stated that he supports Russia's demands for guarantees, that naturally he is well aware of this and understands the main thing, what concerns Russia has on its western borders", he said.
The official also said that Russia will be informing China of Moscow-NATO contacts on security guarantees.
According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, Xi said that Russia and China have "acted as responsible major countries". He also noted that, while a number of countries attempt to interfere in Russian and Chinese affairs, the two nations should bolster their joint efforts to protect their security.

Putin-Biden Talks

Aside from this, Putin told Xi about his conversation with US President Joe Biden that took place last week in a bid to relieve tensions around the situation in Ukraine as Kiev accuses Russia of "amassing" troops near the border.
Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
Major EU States Reportedly Oppose Sanctioning Russia Over 'Ukraine Invasion', Want to Focus on Talks
10:52 GMT
5
Per Ushakov, Putin said that he conveyed to Biden Moscow's concerns regarding NATO's enlargement. During the talks with the American president, Putin said that there are no plans in the Kremlin to attack Ukraine, but Russia insists on NATO respecting its "red lines" and stresses the need for consultations on security guarantees with Biden.

UN Security Council, Economy & COVID Response

The conversation also included the discussion of Moscow's idea on preparing a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. According to Ushakov, the two leaders consider it necessary to hold it in 2022.
The Russian and Chinese presidents additionally discussed economic issues, particularly the aspiration to increase the share of national currencies in bilateral trade and export of Russian grain to China.
Putin and Xi also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on the response to COVID-19. Per Ushakov, the president emphasised the importance of Russian vaccine production in China. Agreements are in place to produce more than 150 million doses of Sputnik a year at Chinese factories.
1900000
Discuss
Popular comments
DORKUS is going flat broke so they have no other choice but to start another idiotic conflict...or perhaps the Russian Federation and Red China could make the EU and the USA "special" for-purpose secured variable-rate loans with EU, Australian, American and Canadian governmental properties attached through liens. Loan-shark the West into penury just to see how they like it.
Notta Snowflake
15 December, 14:14 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:58 GMTRussian Envoy Slams German Court Ruling on Khangoshvili Murder Case as Politically-Motivated
11:35 GMTTwo Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Video
11:34 GMTDemocrats 'Are Going to Win' 2022 Midterms, Biden Says as His Approval Ratings Plummet
11:27 GMTManchester City Legend Sergio Aguero in Tears as He Announces Retirement Due to Heart Issue - Video
11:24 GMTUK Aid Agencies to Launch Fundraising Appeal for Afghan Children
11:13 GMTGreece Receives Spain's Assurances to Deliver No Weapons to Turkey
11:00 GMT'I Was Trapped': Ben Affleck in Hot Water for Blaming Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for His Alcoholism
10:55 GMTLithuania Recalls Top Envoy to China for Consultations Amid Rift Over Taiwan
10:54 GMTPutin, Xi Slam AUKUS for Undermining Nuclear Balance, Fuelling Tensions
10:52 GMTMajor EU States Reportedly Oppose Sanctioning Russia Over 'Ukraine Invasion', Want to Focus on Talks
10:34 GMTI Have No Doubt He Will Die if Extradited to US, Julian Assange's Brother Says
10:21 GMTUK Inflation Hits 10-Year High as Prices Soar
10:12 GMTGermany Ready for Constructive Dialogue With Russia, Chancellor Scholz Says
09:54 GMTUS Still Ready to Sell F-35s to UAE, Blinken Says After Abu Dhabi Suspends $23 Bln Defence Deal
09:48 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Trumps Lionel Messi, Wins Race to Become World's Most Admired Athlete
09:36 GMTTwitter on Fire After Elon Musk Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' in Spat Over Taxes
09:33 GMTNew 'Fantastic Beasts' Trailer Barely Mentions JK Rowling After Being Targeted by Trans Activists
09:29 GMTSushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
09:22 GMTSouth African Court Orders Ex-President Zuma to Return to Prison After Revoking His Medical Parole
09:21 GMTBrussels Threatens to Suspend Security Cooperation With UK Over Its Drive to Reform Human Rights Act