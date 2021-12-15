https://sputniknews.com/20211215/putin-xi-slam-aukus-for-undermining-nuclear-balance-fuelling-tensions-1091540218.html

Putin, Xi Slam AUKUS for Undermining Nuclear Balance, Fuelling Tensions

The trilateral pact between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, dubbed AUKUS, was introduced in September. Among other things, it envisages Washington and London helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping criticised the AUKUS pact during their Wednesday talks, agreeing that it “undermines the foundations of the nuclear nonproliferation regime” and escalates tensions in the region.Speaking to reporters following the Putin-Xi negotiations, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the presidents expressed concerns regarding American activities to "reconfigure the current situation in the Asia-Pacific region". The AUKUS agreement that was announced in September envisages Australia acquiring nuclear-powered submarines - a prospect that has already caused concerns among many members of the international community over its potential impact on the situation in the region.The talks were described as "highly positive", with Ushakov noting that it was a conversation of "two friends". According to him, the level of ties between Russia and China is much more than simply that of allies.Among the topic discussed by Xi and Putin were trade, international relations, and security issues. The Chinese president was informed about Russia's idea on security guarantees, Ushakov said. The official also said that Russia will be informing China of Moscow-NATO contacts on security guarantees.According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, Xi said that Russia and China have "acted as responsible major countries". He also noted that, while a number of countries attempt to interfere in Russian and Chinese affairs, the two nations should bolster their joint efforts to protect their security.Putin-Biden TalksAside from this, Putin told Xi about his conversation with US President Joe Biden that took place last week in a bid to relieve tensions around the situation in Ukraine as Kiev accuses Russia of "amassing" troops near the border.Per Ushakov, Putin said that he conveyed to Biden Moscow's concerns regarding NATO's enlargement. During the talks with the American president, Putin said that there are no plans in the Kremlin to attack Ukraine, but Russia insists on NATO respecting its "red lines" and stresses the need for consultations on security guarantees with Biden.UN Security Council, Economy & COVID ResponseThe conversation also included the discussion of Moscow's idea on preparing a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. According to Ushakov, the two leaders consider it necessary to hold it in 2022.The Russian and Chinese presidents additionally discussed economic issues, particularly the aspiration to increase the share of national currencies in bilateral trade and export of Russian grain to China.Putin and Xi also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on the response to COVID-19. Per Ushakov, the president emphasised the importance of Russian vaccine production in China. Agreements are in place to produce more than 150 million doses of Sputnik a year at Chinese factories.

