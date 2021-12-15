https://sputniknews.com/20211215/omicron-likely-to-become-dominant-strain-in-europe-at-beginning-of-2022-1091552048.html

Omicron Likely to Become Dominant Strain in Europe at Beginning of 2022

Omicron Likely to Become Dominant Strain in Europe at Beginning of 2022

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control predicted on Wednesday that Omicron would likely overtake Delta to become the...

The highly-mutated strain was labeled a "variant of concern" late in November by the World Health Organization and was soon spreading across the world.The ECDC said it did not have enough data to assess the severity of the disease caused by Omicron, but if it is equal to or weaker than that of Delta, its increased transmissibility would cause an exponential growth of cases that would rapidly outweigh any benefits of a potentially reduced severity.European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides tweeted that Europeans "cannot throw caution to the wind" as they prepare for the festive winter season.

