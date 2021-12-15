Deadly Tornadoes in US
Devastating tornadoes and storms hit several US states demolishing homes, levelling buissnesses, and leaving dozens dead. Kentucky suffered the most - the death toll there could exceed 100, the governor said. US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.
Nine-Year-Old Dies in Missouri Tornado Moments After Mother Texted Photo From 'Safe Space'
15.12.2021
A Missouri family had their world turned upside-down over the weekend when a devastating twister consumed their home and caused the death of 9-year-old Annistyn Rackley.
At the time, the family had been hiding inside a windowless bathroom in their home near Caruthersville, Missouri, that they believed was a safe space to wait out the looming storm.
However, just moments after mom Meghan Rackley snapped a picture of the group hiding out, disaster struck. Some 15 minutes after the photo was texted to a family member, the tornado arrived and completely destroyed the residence.
9 year old Annistyn Rackley, seen in the tub was killed by the one of the tornadoes from the Quad State supercell at her home in Missouri, this was the last pic of her alive, you can see she has a smile but to me, it doesn't seem genuine, she seems concerned. pic.twitter.com/f4Wvp1I3Xq— WX Geek 🎄 (@WXgeek01) December 15, 2021
"They were sucked up into the tornado", Sandra Hooker, the child's great aunt, told the Associated Press during a telephone interview. Hooker was the family member who had received the photo before mayhem consumed the area.
The photo showed a smiling Annistyn along with her younger sisters - Avalinn, and Alanna - clutching her favourite doll, which she lovingly referred to as Baby MawMaw.
Hooker told the outlet that the Rackleys' home was completely "splintered".
"There's debris strewn forever out in the field, and so they were sucked up into the tornado", she detailed.
Speaking to medical professionals at a Memphis hospital, seven-year-old Avalinn told officials that she had been praying for the tornado to "spit me out".
In the end, the force of the twister threw the family yards from their home and into a muddy field, where first responders were later able to help them. However, the family would later be informed that the eldest of the children - Annistyn - did not survive.
Hooker, who was one of the first to arrive at the scene following the tragedy, has remained in close contact with the Rackleys. She described Annistyn, who suffered from a rare liver disorder, as a "special angel".
While dad Trey and Alanna survived the incident without major injuries, the same could not be said for Meghan or Avalinn, who suffered a broken vertebrae and is expected to undergo surgery Wednesday.
A searcher on the scene had found Annistyn's Baby MawMaw. "They brought Baby MawMaw to me, and I'm cleaning her up so that Ava can have Baby MawMaw", Hooker said.
A prayer vigil was held on Sunday near the field where the Rackleys were found by authorities.