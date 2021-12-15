https://sputniknews.com/20211215/new-findings-from-vlti-support-albert-einsteins-general-theory-of-relativity-1091555063.html

New Findings From VLTI Support Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity

New Findings From VLTI Support Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity

One of the world’s most powerful telescopes has given astronomers and physicists their best-ever look at Sagittarius A*, the massive black hole at the center... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-15T22:34+0000

2021-12-15T22:34+0000

2021-12-15T22:29+0000

milky way

science

very large telescope

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107899/12/1078991207_0:24:1280:744_1920x0_80_0_0_a36e61b2c09343e636e60ae2ce2b7d32.jpg

The images were captured at the European Southern Observatory in Chile by the Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI).An estimated 27,000 light-years away, Sagittarius A* sits at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, the galaxy our solar system calls home. Through imaging, Reinhard Genzel, director at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany, believes that new astrophysical mysteries can be unlocked.The VLTI uses four primary telescopes and four auxiliary telescopes to detect objects four billion times fainter than what can be seen by the naked eye. Using an instrument called GRAVITY, light from the telescopes is combined to create images 20 times as sharp as what one of the telescopes in the array can produce.New images have revealed a previously undiscovered star, S300, and the discovery has allowed astronomers to track the movements of the celestial bodies, revealing the closest approach a star, S29, has made to Sagittarius A*.The new images again put Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity to the test.According to the team of researchers, the new data confirms that the stars behave just as Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity predicts.Up next for the VLTI and its team of researchers is to document how fast Sagittarius A* is spinning.

washingtone andrea Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104 @ gmail.com or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

milky way, science, very large telescope