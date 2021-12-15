https://sputniknews.com/20211215/nasas-parker-solar-probe-spacecraft-becomes-first-ever-to-touch-sun-1091533941.html

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Spacecraft Becomes First Ever to 'Touch' Sun

NASA's Parker Solar Probe has become the first spacecraft ever to "touch" the Sun's surface by entering into its upper atmosphere.

According to the agency, such a milestone marks great new beginnings for the solar science industry. Touching the Sun, NASA noted, will help scientists explore the star's influence on the solar system and uncover more information about its existence.NASA also said that the Parker Solar Probe will continue on its journey through the Sun's corona and will go on to provide scientists at the company with information that cannot be studied from the Earth.The Parker Space Probe was launched in 2018 with the aim of exploring the mysteries of the Sun by travelling closer to the star than any other spacecraft ever before.

