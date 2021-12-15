'Matter of Great Pride': Modi Rejoices as UNESCO Lists Durga Puja as 'Intangible Cultural Heritage'
"The festival is characterised by large-scale installations and pavilions in urban areas, as well as by traditional Bengali drumming and veneration of the goddess Durga," the UNESCO statement reads.
Eric FALT, Director of UNESCO New Delhi, offers his encouragement and support on the occasion of #DurgaPuja being inscribed on the @UNESCO Representative List of Humanity's Intangible Cultural Heritage.#IntangibleHeritage #livingheritage @unesco @UNinIndia pic.twitter.com/NdlKX3LAhP— UNESCO New Delhi (@unesconewdelhi) December 15, 2021
A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021
Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have. https://t.co/DdRBcTGGs9
Overjoyed that ‘Durga Puja in Kolkata’ joins the @UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Many congratulations! It is a confluence of the rich heritage and culture of the county’s art, crafts, rituals and practices. Jai Maa Durga! #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/I7yB5pCVfd— Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) December 15, 2021
Durga Puja in Kolkata joins the @UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This is a recognition of the confluence of our rich heritage, culture, rituals & practices and a celebration of the feminine divinity & the spirit of womanhood.— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) December 15, 2021
Jai Maa Durga! pic.twitter.com/i4lNCfwWn7
The amount of hardwork that goes into creating the pandals for #DurgaPuja, is unmatched. Even the idols are unique in craftsmanship pic.twitter.com/7LMVPkhGM2— Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) December 15, 2021
We are thankful and appreciative of the UNESCO for recognizing a festival that transcends regional boundaries and merges seamlessly into a joyous celebration of feminine shakti that is truly global in its significance.#DurgaPuja #UNESCO #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/b3ZMRxEuXr— Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (@ignca_delhi) December 15, 2021
#DurgaPuja in #Kolkata is nothing short of an open air street art festival pic.twitter.com/ziXhyH1efC— Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) December 15, 2021
A proud moment for all of us as @UNESCO adds #DurgaPuja in #Kolkata, the 1st festival in Asia,to the 'Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity', giving #WestBengal a new crown of pride.#UNESCO #IntangibleHeritage #Bengal #ExperienceBengal pic.twitter.com/NSmHzgzQ1j— West Bengal Tourism (@TourismBengal) December 15, 2021