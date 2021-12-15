Live From Mayfield Amid US President’s Visit to Tornado-Ravaged Areas in Kentucky

A series of powerful twisters descended on the US state of Kentucky on late Friday, 10 December, wreaking havoc in towns and leaving 74 people dead. Sputnik is live from the town of Mayfield as US President Joe Biden pays a visit to the state of Kentucky, including the towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs, which were ravaged by tornadoes last week. During his visit, Biden is planning to survey the damage and meet the survivors. So far, the US president has promised that the federal government will support the affected areas “as long as it takes to help”.A major disaster has been declared in Kentucky after the tornadoes hit the state last Friday. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that 74 people were killed by the tornadoes, adding that the death toll was expected to grow.FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
kentucky
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Live from Mayfield as Biden travels to Kentucky to survey storm damage
Live from Mayfield as Biden travels to Kentucky to survey storm damage
A series of powerful twisters descended on the US state of Kentucky on late Friday, 10 December, wreaking havoc in towns and leaving 74 people killed.
A series of powerful twisters descended on the US state of Kentucky on late Friday, 10 December, wreaking havoc in towns and leaving 74 people dead.
Sputnik is live from the town of Mayfield as US President Joe Biden pays a visit to the state of Kentucky, including the towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs, which were ravaged by tornadoes last week.
During his visit, Biden is planning to survey the damage and meet the survivors. So far, the US president has promised that the federal government will support the affected areas “as long as it takes to help”.
A major disaster has been declared in Kentucky after the tornadoes hit the state last Friday. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that 74 people were killed by the tornadoes, adding that the death toll was expected to grow.