Video: Live From Mayfield Amid US President’s Visit to Tornado-Ravaged Areas in Kentucky
13.12.2021
Deadly Tornadoes in US
Devastating tornadoes and storms hit several US states demolishing homes, levelling buissnesses, and leaving dozens dead. Kentucky suffered the most - the death toll there could exceed 100, the governor said. US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/live-from-mayfield-amid-us-presidents-visit-to-tornado-ravaged-areas-in-kentucky-1091551273.html
Live From Mayfield Amid US President’s Visit to Tornado-Ravaged Areas in Kentucky
Live From Mayfield Amid US President’s Visit to Tornado-Ravaged Areas in Kentucky
A series of powerful twisters descended on the US state of Kentucky on late Friday, 10 December, wreaking havoc in towns and leaving 74 people killed. 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-15T17:52+0000
2021-12-15T18:01+0000
joe biden
kentucky
tornado
deadly tornadoes in us
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091491768_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_c6169e9ae1cb3a0e2a3cbf084b9ff6b6.jpg
A series of powerful twisters descended on the US state of Kentucky on late Friday, 10 December, wreaking havoc in towns and leaving 74 people dead. Sputnik is live from the town of Mayfield as US President Joe Biden pays a visit to the state of Kentucky, including the towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs, which were ravaged by tornadoes last week. During his visit, Biden is planning to survey the damage and meet the survivors. So far, the US president has promised that the federal government will support the affected areas “as long as it takes to help”.A major disaster has been declared in Kentucky after the tornadoes hit the state last Friday. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that 74 people were killed by the tornadoes, adding that the death toll was expected to grow.FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
Live from Mayfield as Biden travels to Kentucky to survey storm damage
Live from Mayfield as Biden travels to Kentucky to survey storm damage
2021-12-15T17:52+0000
joe biden, kentucky, tornado

Live From Mayfield Amid US President’s Visit to Tornado-Ravaged Areas in Kentucky

17:52 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 18:01 GMT 15.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKITornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. - Dozens of devastating tornadoes roared through five US states overnight, leaving more than 80 people dead on December 11, 2021 in what President Joe Biden said was "one of the largest" storm outbreaks in history.
Tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. - Dozens of devastating tornadoes roared through five US states overnight, leaving more than 80 people dead on December 11, 2021 in what President Joe Biden said was one of the largest storm outbreaks in history. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
A series of powerful twisters descended on the US state of Kentucky on late Friday, 10 December, wreaking havoc in towns and leaving 74 people killed.
A series of powerful twisters descended on the US state of Kentucky on late Friday, 10 December, wreaking havoc in towns and leaving 74 people dead.
Sputnik is live from the town of Mayfield as US President Joe Biden pays a visit to the state of Kentucky, including the towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs, which were ravaged by tornadoes last week.
During his visit, Biden is planning to survey the damage and meet the survivors. So far, the US president has promised that the federal government will support the affected areas “as long as it takes to help”.
A major disaster has been declared in Kentucky after the tornadoes hit the state last Friday. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that 74 people were killed by the tornadoes, adding that the death toll was expected to grow.
FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
