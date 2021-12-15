Registration was successful!
Video: Live From Mayfield Amid US President's Visit to Tornado-Ravaged Areas in Kentucky
January 6 Panel Reportedly Postpones Deposition of Former Trump Aide, Proud Boys Leader
January 6 Panel Reportedly Postpones Deposition of Former Trump Aide, Proud Boys Leader
Following the 6 January Capitol riot that claimed five lives, US lawmakers convened a 9/11-style committee to investigate the troubling events. Touted as bipartisan, the 6 January panel turned out to be overwhelmingly Democratic, with just two Republicans - Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger - being invited to participate.
Depositions from former Trump aide John McEntee and leader of the right-wing group Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, by House Select Committee to investigate the riot at the Capitol have been postponed, NBC News reported, citing a committee aide.NBC's Ali Vitali, who broke the story, did not provide details on why the depositions have been postponed, or when the new date might be.The two were scheduled to be deposed on Wednesday, after the subpoenas for them were issued by the 6 January panel, along with many other Trump allies and former staffers.McEntee and Tarrio were subpoenaed in November. In regard to McEntee, the House Select Committee aimed to question him about his involvement in the meeting in the Oval Office "when Rudolph Giuliani, Justin Clark, the former president, and former vice-president Pence discussed the audit process in Georgia and listened as Mr Giuliani suggested seizing Dominion voting machines because of alleged fraud".Proud Boys leader Tarrio, in his turn, was arrested on 4 January 2021 - just two days before the Capitol was besieged by rioters. He was taken into custody over the destruction of a Black Lives Matter banner and other property outside a Black church in Washington, DC, later charged with two felony counts of possession of a high capacity feeding device. The FBI later said his arrest was made in an attempt to prevent the Capitol breach. Tarrio was sentenced to five months in a DC prison.Among other people who were subpoenaed by the 6 January panel are prominent Trump allies such as Steve Bannon (who refused to cooperate and was charged with contempt of Congress) and ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (he initially moved to cooperate with the panel but then refused and now faces the similar fate). Besides, the committee subpoenaed former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former adviser Stephen Miller and many others.The House Committee investigating the deadly attack on the Capitol was formed in July, consisting of seven Democrats and only two Republicans. The panel aims to examine the timeline and reasons for the Capitol attack.Former President Trump was accused of inciting the riot by allegedly urging his supporters to storm the Capitol to disrupt the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump claims was "stolen".House Democrats impeached him for an unprecedented second time over the claims. Trump himself vehemently denies any wrongdoing. After his presidential tenure ended, the Senate acquitted him.
January 6 Panel Reportedly Postpones Deposition of Former Trump Aide, Proud Boys Leader

17:52 GMT 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZThe U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol votes to approve a report recommending the U.S. House of Representatives cite Jeffrey Clark for criminal contempt of Congress during a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. December 1, 2021
The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol votes to approve a report recommending the U.S. House of Representatives cite Jeffrey Clark for criminal contempt of Congress during a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. December 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Daria Bedenko
All materials
Following the 6 January Capitol riot that claimed five lives, US lawmakers convened a 9/11-style committee to investigate the troubling events. Touted as bipartisan, the 6 January panel turned out to be overwhelmingly Democratic, with just two Republicans - Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger - being invited to participate.
Depositions from former Trump aide John McEntee and leader of the right-wing group Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, by House Select Committee to investigate the riot at the Capitol have been postponed, NBC News reported, citing a committee aide.
NBC's Ali Vitali, who broke the story, did not provide details on why the depositions have been postponed, or when the new date might be.
The two were scheduled to be deposed on Wednesday, after the subpoenas for them were issued by the 6 January panel, along with many other Trump allies and former staffers.
McEntee and Tarrio were subpoenaed in November. In regard to McEntee, the House Select Committee aimed to question him about his involvement in the meeting in the Oval Office "when Rudolph Giuliani, Justin Clark, the former president, and former vice-president Pence discussed the audit process in Georgia and listened as Mr Giuliani suggested seizing Dominion voting machines because of alleged fraud".
Proud Boys leader Tarrio, in his turn, was arrested on 4 January 2021 - just two days before the Capitol was besieged by rioters. He was taken into custody over the destruction of a Black Lives Matter banner and other property outside a Black church in Washington, DC, later charged with two felony counts of possession of a high capacity feeding device. The FBI later said his arrest was made in an attempt to prevent the Capitol breach. Tarrio was sentenced to five months in a DC prison.
Among other people who were subpoenaed by the 6 January panel are prominent Trump allies such as Steve Bannon (who refused to cooperate and was charged with contempt of Congress) and ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (he initially moved to cooperate with the panel but then refused and now faces the similar fate). Besides, the committee subpoenaed former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former adviser Stephen Miller and many others.
U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol Vice-chairperson U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks before a vote on a report recommending the U.S. House of Representatives cite Steve Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress during a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
A Look Into 6 Jan. Panel Investigation: Who Has Been Subpoenaed and Why?
12 November, 13:09 GMT
The House Committee investigating the deadly attack on the Capitol was formed in July, consisting of seven Democrats and only two Republicans. The panel aims to examine the timeline and reasons for the Capitol attack.
Former President Trump was accused of inciting the riot by allegedly urging his supporters to storm the Capitol to disrupt the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump claims was "stolen".
House Democrats impeached him for an unprecedented second time over the claims. Trump himself vehemently denies any wrongdoing. After his presidential tenure ended, the Senate acquitted him.
