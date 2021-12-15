Registration was successful!
Iran Imposes No Preconditions or New Conditions in Vienna Nuclear Talks - Envoy to UN
Iran Imposes No Preconditions or New Conditions in Vienna Nuclear Talks - Envoy to UN
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Iran does not impose any preconditions or new conditions in the negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
"This [restoration of the JCPOA], however, can be realized only if all necessary conditions are met in real terms. Make no mistake; we are not imposing any preconditions or new conditions. We are talking about the same conditions that are embedded in the JCPOA and resolution 2231, the same conditions that form the very foundations of the JCPOA, and the same conditions that resulted in reciprocal commitments of the parties in the JCPOA," Ravanchi said on Tuesday.Ravanchi emphasized that the nuclear agreement is "useless" for Iran without full satisfaction of the initial conditions.Ravanchi also said any attempts to link the accord's implementation to irrelevant issues or exploring JCPOA's expansion or extension of its proposals are absolutely unacceptable and doomed to fail.The seventh round of the talks on Iran's nuclear program started in Vienna on November 29 and the main focus was the lifting US sanctions against Iran.In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA - signed also by China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union - and reintroduced comprehensive sanctions against Iran. As a result, Iran largely abandoned fulfilling its own obligations under the accord.In October, Tehran and Washington affirmed their readiness to restore the talks on the JCPOA resumption as soon as possible.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/last-chance-uk-foreign-secretary-warns-time-is-running-out-for-iran-amid-nuclear-deal-talks-1091472613.html
Iran Imposes No Preconditions or New Conditions in Vienna Nuclear Talks - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Iran does not impose any preconditions or new conditions in the negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and only wishes to see the restoration of the initial terms of the nuclear accord, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi told a UN Security Council meeting.
"This [restoration of the JCPOA], however, can be realized only if all necessary conditions are met in real terms. Make no mistake; we are not imposing any preconditions or new conditions. We are talking about the same conditions that are embedded in the JCPOA and resolution 2231, the same conditions that form the very foundations of the JCPOA, and the same conditions that resulted in reciprocal commitments of the parties in the JCPOA," Ravanchi said on Tuesday.
Ravanchi emphasized that the nuclear agreement is "useless" for Iran without full satisfaction of the initial conditions.
"We, therefore, call for the full, timely, unconditional and verifiable implementation of the JCPOA. No more, no less," he said.
Ravanchi also said any attempts to link the accord's implementation to irrelevant issues or exploring JCPOA's expansion or extension of its proposals are absolutely unacceptable and doomed to fail.
The seventh round of the talks on Iran's nuclear program started in Vienna on November 29 and the main focus was the lifting US sanctions against Iran.
In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA - signed also by China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union - and reintroduced comprehensive sanctions against Iran. As a result, Iran largely abandoned fulfilling its own obligations under the accord.
In October, Tehran and Washington affirmed their readiness to restore the talks on the JCPOA resumption as soon as possible.
