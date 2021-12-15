https://sputniknews.com/20211215/iran-imposes-no-preconditions-or-new-conditions-in-vienna-nuclear-talks---envoy-to-un-1091528920.html

Iran Imposes No Preconditions or New Conditions in Vienna Nuclear Talks - Envoy to UN

Iran Imposes No Preconditions or New Conditions in Vienna Nuclear Talks - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Iran does not impose any preconditions or new conditions in the negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-15T01:51+0000

2021-12-15T01:51+0000

2021-12-15T01:45+0000

iran

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

iran nuclear deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091120467_0:214:3068:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_de2d88a3bd91c14ebd836ee9b233d411.jpg

"This [restoration of the JCPOA], however, can be realized only if all necessary conditions are met in real terms. Make no mistake; we are not imposing any preconditions or new conditions. We are talking about the same conditions that are embedded in the JCPOA and resolution 2231, the same conditions that form the very foundations of the JCPOA, and the same conditions that resulted in reciprocal commitments of the parties in the JCPOA," Ravanchi said on Tuesday.Ravanchi emphasized that the nuclear agreement is "useless" for Iran without full satisfaction of the initial conditions.Ravanchi also said any attempts to link the accord's implementation to irrelevant issues or exploring JCPOA's expansion or extension of its proposals are absolutely unacceptable and doomed to fail.The seventh round of the talks on Iran's nuclear program started in Vienna on November 29 and the main focus was the lifting US sanctions against Iran.In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA - signed also by China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union - and reintroduced comprehensive sanctions against Iran. As a result, Iran largely abandoned fulfilling its own obligations under the accord.In October, Tehran and Washington affirmed their readiness to restore the talks on the JCPOA resumption as soon as possible.

https://sputniknews.com/20211213/last-chance-uk-foreign-secretary-warns-time-is-running-out-for-iran-amid-nuclear-deal-talks-1091472613.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iran, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), iran nuclear deal