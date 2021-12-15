https://sputniknews.com/20211215/iaea-chief-says-2015-nuclear-deal-needs-adjustments-in-2022-for-a-very-different-iran-1091555965.html

IAEA Chief Says 2015 Nuclear Deal Needs ‘Adjustments’ in 2022 for ‘A Very Different Iran’

As negotiations carefully resume in Vienna to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the head of the UN nuclear watchdog has advised that the... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

“The reality is that we are dealing with a very different Iran,” Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA), told the Associated Press in a Tuesday interview in the United Arab Emirates.The 2015 deal, reached with Iran by the US, UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, and the European Union, lowered long-standing economic sanctions against Iran in exchange for Iran accepting strict limits on the quality and quantity of uranium it could refine. Tehran was limited to just 3.67% purity of uranium-235 and just enough of the radioactive material to service a handful of nuclear power plants and medical research facilities.However, in 2018 then-US President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that Iran had secretly been violating the deal and he unilaterally withdrew from it, imposing “maximum pressure” sanctions on Iran and beginning an aggressive military posturing that took the two nations to the brink of war. While unconvinced by US intelligence, the deal’s European partners nonetheless complied with US sanctions, despite protestations by Tehran.However, despite claims by Israeli leaders, there was no revival of the country’s nuclear weapons program, abandoned in 2003 and later ruled to be a violation of Islam by the country’s top Islamic legal authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.Nonetheless, Iran has faced a multi-pronged espionage campaign by Jerusalem that has seen its nuclear scientists co-opted into sabotage actions or brazenly assassinated in broad daylight, along with other acts of sabotage. However, Israeli military intelligence has also said Iran is “not heading toward a bomb right now.”Part of Tehran’s reduction of JCPOA compliance has also been limiting IAEA inspectors to scheduled inspections. The agency has sparred with Iranian authorities over a number of issues, including security cameras at facilities such as Karaj, an agricultural and nuclear medicine research facility that in June was hit by a suspected suicide drone from Israel’s Mossad foreign intelligence service, damaging IAEA equipment there. An agreement on replacing them was only reached on Wednesday.Grossi, speaking before the Karaj deal, said he wanted to tell Iran there was “no way around” cooperating with IAEA inspectors if the country wants to be “a respected country in the community of nations.”In Vienna, diplomats from the administration of US President Joe Biden have accused Iran of lacking seriousness about the negotiations. Although, in a recent bit of posturing US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that Washington was prepared to “lift sanctions inconsistent with our JCPOA commitments, which would allow Iran to receive the economic benefits of the deal.”However, Iran's permanent representative to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, replied that Tehran needed guarantees Washington wouldn’t “abuse” the deal’s procedures again.

vot tak Excellent article. 0

wtfud Grossi should go f**k himself with his Zio-US dildo. 0

