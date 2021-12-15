https://sputniknews.com/20211215/greece-received-spains-assurances-to-deliver-no-weapons-to-turkey-1091540966.html

Greece Receives Spain's Assurances to Deliver No Weapons to Turkey

Spain assured Greece that it would not supply offensive weapons to Turkey, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday after a...

The foreign minister also said that he expressed concern about Spain's intention to roll out the military cooperation with Turkey, stressing that since 2008, in the European Council Common Position 944 governing the control of exports of military technology and equipment, the member states assumed obligations not to export technology and equipment, military technology and equipment which might be used for offensive operations.Dendias also promised to support Spain in tackling the issues it might face, saying that Greece hoped to strengthen cooperation with Spain.Greece was concerned about the expansion of Spain's cooperation with Turkey in the defence sector, in particular, in shipbuilding and unmanned aircraft production. The plans for cooperation were announced at a joint press conference of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on 17 November in Ankara.

