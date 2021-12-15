https://sputniknews.com/20211215/germany-ready-for-constructive-dialogue-with-russia-chancellor-scholz-says-1091538926.html

Germany Ready for Constructive Dialogue With Russia, Chancellor Scholz Says

Germany is ready for a constructive dialogue with Russia but this should not be considered as Berlin’s new ‘eastern policy,’ Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

The German chancellor also said that Berlin will follow a similar policy in evaluating the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border.Scholz's statement comes in response to the recent round of media reports claiming that Russia plans to invade Ukraine, citing the deployment of Russian forces near the border. Moscow blasted the reports as "alarmist", stressing that it has every right to move the nation's armed forces freely within its own territory.Commenting on the concerns, President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Joe Biden that Russian troops do not pose a threat to anyone. He also stressed that NATO should not cross any "red lines", warning against the eastward expansion of the alliance and the deployment of offensive weapons in the countries bordering Russia.

