International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/germany-ready-for-constructive-dialogue-with-russia-chancellor-scholz-says-1091538926.html
Germany Ready for Constructive Dialogue With Russia, Chancellor Scholz Says
Germany Ready for Constructive Dialogue With Russia, Chancellor Scholz Says
Germany is ready for a constructive dialogue with Russia but this should not be considered as Berlin’s new ‘eastern policy,’ Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.
2021-12-15T10:12+0000
2021-12-15T10:21+0000
europe
russia
ukraine
germany
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082036069_0:116:3229:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_3105d615e9e4b7f0a8491b9f09da0c51.jpg
The German chancellor also said that Berlin will follow a similar policy in evaluating the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border.Scholz's statement comes in response to the recent round of media reports claiming that Russia plans to invade Ukraine, citing the deployment of Russian forces near the border. Moscow blasted the reports as "alarmist", stressing that it has every right to move the nation's armed forces freely within its own territory.Commenting on the concerns, President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Joe Biden that Russian troops do not pose a threat to anyone. He also stressed that NATO should not cross any "red lines", warning against the eastward expansion of the alliance and the deployment of offensive weapons in the countries bordering Russia.
ukraine
germany
europe, russia, ukraine, germany

Germany Ready for Constructive Dialogue With Russia, Chancellor Scholz Says

10:12 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 15.12.2021)
German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. File photo.
German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© Sputnik / Алексей Агарышев
/
Go to the photo bank
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany is ready for a constructive dialogue with Russia but this should not be considered as Berlin’s new "eastern policy", Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

"We are ready for a constructive dialogue [with Russia] ... we must be ready to make more frequent attempts to achieve mutual understanding, to stop the spiral of escalation, as it was temporarily possible with the help of the Normandy process. But this should not be misunderstood as the new German 'Eastern policy'. 'Eastern policy' in a united Europe can only be a European ‘Eastern policy’. It is based on the principles of European law and peaceful order, the observance of which was undertaken by Russia and which were grossly violated in connection with the annexation of Crimea", Scholz told lawmakers.

The German chancellor also said that Berlin will follow a similar policy in evaluating the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border.

"We are watching with great concern these days the security situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border. We will hold intensive consultations in this regard at the EU Summit and today's Eastern Partnership Summit … Any violation of territorial integrity will have a high cost, and we will speak here with our European partners and transatlantic allies with one voice," Scholz added.

© Sputnik / Vladimir TrefilovState flags of Russia and Ukraine
State flags of Russia and Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
State flags of Russia and Ukraine
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
Scholz's statement comes in response to the recent round of media reports claiming that Russia plans to invade Ukraine, citing the deployment of Russian forces near the border. Moscow blasted the reports as "alarmist", stressing that it has every right to move the nation's armed forces freely within its own territory.
Commenting on the concerns, President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Joe Biden that Russian troops do not pose a threat to anyone. He also stressed that NATO should not cross any "red lines", warning against the eastward expansion of the alliance and the deployment of offensive weapons in the countries bordering Russia.
  About Us
  Press Info
  Terms of Use
  Contact Us
  Cookie Policy
  Privacy Policy
  Privacy Feedback
