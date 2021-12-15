https://sputniknews.com/20211215/germany-declares-two-russian-diplomats-personae-non-grata-over-khangoshvili-murder-case-1091549851.html

Germany Declares Two Russian Diplomats Personae Non Grata Over Khangoshvili Murder Case

The German Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador and declared two Russian diplomats personae non gratae and insisted that they leave the country in connection with the sentencing of Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov.

The German Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador and declared two Russian diplomats personae non gratae and insisted that they leave the country in connection with the sentencing of Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov. The man was found guilty of killing a Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, but Germany believes he acted on orders from the Russian government.Baerbock added that Germany wants to build relations with Russia based on mutual respect and respect for international laws. The murder of the Georgian citizen by the alleged Russian assassin undermines efforts to achieve this, she added.The German foreign minister's statements come after the German High Court found Vadim Sokolov guilty of killing Khangoshvili two-and-a-half years ago in the Berlin park Kleiner Tiergarten. The court said that Sokolov's real name was Vadim Krasikov and that he allegedly worked for the Russian special services.According to the court's ruling, he killed Khangoshvili on the orders of the Russian government. Moscow strongly denies the notion that it ordered a hit on the Georgian citizen and pointed out the lack of evidence in the case. Russia's ambassador in Berlin called the case "politically motivated" and that the ruling is an obvious "hostile act, which will not go unanswered".Khangoshvili was a commander of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria - a secessionist group in Russia's south, which fought against the country's government in the Second Chechen War between 1999 and 2009, and committed numerous war crimes, kidnappings and robberies in the process. Khangoshvili himself managed to flee Russia after the war and was considered a terrorist by its Federal Security Service (FSB).

