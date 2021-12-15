https://sputniknews.com/20211215/federal-reserve-says-to-double-taper-of-us-stimulus-from-january-1091553730.html

Federal Reserve Says to Double Taper of US Stimulus From January

Federal Reserve Says to Double Taper of US Stimulus From January

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it will double the pace of the tapering of the US pandemic-era stimulus to $30 billion a month from January.

2021-12-15T20:28+0000

2021-12-15T20:28+0000

2021-12-15T20:23+0000

us federal reserve

economic stimulus

pandemic

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091122895_0:0:3295:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_32fd162debfeef26ea1fdc8d873910c7.jpg

The Fed announced in November that it will cut $15 billion a month from its monthly scheduled buying of $120 billion of bonds and assets. The FOMC left benchmark US interest rates unchanged in the range of 0% to 0.25%, a level it has maintained since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.The faster pace of tapering points to the end of the stimulus program by March, paving the way for the first rate hike by as early as April.A separate Fed projection released on Wednesday showed that the benchmark interest rate could rise to as high as 0.9% next year, suggesting that as many as three rate hikes may take place in 2022.

https://sputniknews.com/20211201/higher-us-business-costs-pressure-led-to-upped-inflation-in-november---federal-reserve-1091185476.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us federal reserve, economic stimulus, pandemic, covid-19