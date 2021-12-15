Registration was successful!
LIVE: Biden Delivers Remarks in Kentucky After Viewing Aftermath of Deadly Tornadoes
Federal Reserve Says to Double Taper of US Stimulus From January
Federal Reserve Says to Double Taper of US Stimulus From January
The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it will double the pace of the tapering of the US pandemic-era stimulus to $30 billion a month from January.
The Fed announced in November that it will cut $15 billion a month from its monthly scheduled buying of $120 billion of bonds and assets. The FOMC left benchmark US interest rates unchanged in the range of 0% to 0.25%, a level it has maintained since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.The faster pace of tapering points to the end of the stimulus program by March, paving the way for the first rate hike by as early as April.A separate Fed projection released on Wednesday showed that the benchmark interest rate could rise to as high as 0.9% next year, suggesting that as many as three rate hikes may take place in 2022.
us federal reserve, economic stimulus, pandemic, covid-19

Federal Reserve Says to Double Taper of US Stimulus From January

20:28 GMT 15.12.2021
The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 22, 2018.
The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 22, 2018.
© Chris Wattie
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it will double the pace of the tapering of the US pandemic-era stimulus to $30 billion a month from January.
The Fed announced in November that it will cut $15 billion a month from its monthly scheduled buying of $120 billion of bonds and assets.
"We are ready to adjust the pace of purchases if the economy's outlook changes," the central bank said in a statement after announcing the new taper rate at the monthly meeting of its policy-setting FOMC or Federal Open Market Committee.
The FOMC left benchmark US interest rates unchanged in the range of 0% to 0.25%, a level it has maintained since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
The faster pace of tapering points to the end of the stimulus program by March, paving the way for the first rate hike by as early as April.
A person shops in the meat section of a grocery store on November 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. U.S. consumer prices have increased solidly in the past few months on items such as food, rent, cars and other goods as inflation has risen to a level not seen in 30 years. The consumer-price index rose by 6.2 percent in October compared to one year ago. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
Higher US Business Costs Pressure Led to Upped Inflation in November - Federal Reserve
1 December, 23:12 GMT
A separate Fed projection released on Wednesday showed that the benchmark interest rate could rise to as high as 0.9% next year, suggesting that as many as three rate hikes may take place in 2022.
