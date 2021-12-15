Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/eric-trump-my-family-was-not-smart-enough-to-collude-with-russia-1091554813.html
Eric Trump: My Family Was Not 'Smart Enough to Collude With Russia'
Eric Trump: My Family Was Not 'Smart Enough to Collude With Russia'
Published in April 2019, US special counsel Robert Mueller's so-called Russiagate report found that, although members of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign had... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-15T22:09+0000
2021-12-15T22:04+0000
donald trump
us
russia
golf course
trump organization
eric trump
collusion claims
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081066121_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eb28b7531d4be8380c28de8ba25f4ad0.jpg
Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization and the middle son of former US President Donald Trump, reignited conversations about Mueller's Russigate probe while noting his family's political naivete during an interview with former National Football League (NFL) quarterback Jay Cutler. "We went out there and we spoke from the heart, we weren't smart enough to collude," he observed during a recent appearance on 'Uncut with Jay Cutler.' "But from the second we got into politics, the impeachments started, they wanted to take us out."Eric Trump notably campaigned for his father in both 2016 and 2020 election cycles. "We didn't know what the hell we were doing," he suggested, speaking of the 2016 campaign, adding, "We didn't know what a delegate was."Much to Cutler's delight, Eric Trump then recounted a time when he asked a young staffer if they could define a caucus—during the 2016 Iowa Republican presidential caucus. He also touched on the recent grand jury indictment of Michael Sussmann, a Perkins Coie partner with close ties to the Democratic party who was charged with lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting in which he shared allegations of Trump Organization servers contacting Russia. Sussmann has pleaded not guilty. "We don't have any secret servers," Eric Trump said to Cutler. "[Sussmann] went in, made this whole story up, lied to the FBI, then went to the New York Times, told the New York Times that the FBI was investigating this." He also panned the so-called Steele dossier as "nonsense" in the wake of the arrest of contributor Igor Danchenko, who has pleaded not guilty to five counts of making false statements to the FBI regarding his sources for certain claims in the dossier.
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/analyst-as-steele-dossier-source-charged-with-lying-all-roads-lead-to-hillary-clinton-campaign-1090517273.html
Experience report on herpes treatment  I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his cription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203 . He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis    
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081066121_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d9348abad311f4861a0411dcdba0b6f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, russia, golf course, trump organization, eric trump, collusion claims

Eric Trump: My Family Was Not 'Smart Enough to Collude With Russia'

22:09 GMT 15.12.2021
© AP Photo / Matt SlocumEric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, listens to Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Trump, speak during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia.
Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, listens to Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Trump, speak during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Slocum
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Published in April 2019, US special counsel Robert Mueller's so-called Russiagate report found that, although members of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign had several Russian government-linked contacts, there was not sufficient direct evidence to back allegations of Trump-Russia collusion, which were also denied by both the Kremlin and Trump's camp.
Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization and the middle son of former US President Donald Trump, reignited conversations about Mueller's Russigate probe while noting his family's political naivete during an interview with former National Football League (NFL) quarterback Jay Cutler.

"We weren't smart enough to collude with Russia," Eric Trump asserted, pushing back on debunked claims that his father's 2016 campaign conspired with the Russian government to tilt the presidential election in Trump's favor.

"We went out there and we spoke from the heart, we weren't smart enough to collude," he observed during a recent appearance on 'Uncut with Jay Cutler.' "But from the second we got into politics, the impeachments started, they wanted to take us out."
Eric Trump notably campaigned for his father in both 2016 and 2020 election cycles.
"We didn't know what the hell we were doing," he suggested, speaking of the 2016 campaign, adding, "We didn't know what a delegate was."
Much to Cutler's delight, Eric Trump then recounted a time when he asked a young staffer if they could define a caucus—during the 2016 Iowa Republican presidential caucus.
"I looked at this young staffer and I go, ‘Hey, can you tell me what a caucus is?’ Because I have no idea what the hell I’m supposed to be doing here," he said.
He also touched on the recent grand jury indictment of Michael Sussmann, a Perkins Coie partner with close ties to the Democratic party who was charged with lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting in which he shared allegations of Trump Organization servers contacting Russia.
Sussmann has pleaded not guilty.
Hillary Clinton, then-Democratic presidential candidate, speaking at a campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky in May 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
Analyst: As Steele Dossier Source Charged With Lying, All Roads Lead to Hillary Clinton Campaign
6 November, 05:36 GMT
"We don't have any secret servers," Eric Trump said to Cutler. "[Sussmann] went in, made this whole story up, lied to the FBI, then went to the New York Times, told the New York Times that the FBI was investigating this."
He also panned the so-called Steele dossier as "nonsense" in the wake of the arrest of contributor Igor Danchenko, who has pleaded not guilty to five counts of making false statements to the FBI regarding his sources for certain claims in the dossier.
103001
Discuss
Popular comments
Experience report on herpes treatment  I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his cription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203 . He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis    
wawashingtone andrea
16 December, 01:19 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:34 GMTNew Findings From VLTI Support Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity
22:20 GMTArmed Group Surrounds Office of Tripoli Prime Minister - Reports
22:09 GMTEric Trump: My Family Was Not 'Smart Enough to Collude With Russia'
22:01 GMTBiden Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration After Deadly String of Tornadoes - White House
21:40 GMTGlobal Debt Rises to Record $226 Trillion in 2020 Due to Pandemic Measures - IMF
21:10 GMTBiden Delivers Remarks in Kentucky After Viewing Aftermath of Deadly Tornadoes
20:57 GMTRussia in Contact With US Over Gunfire Incident in California Involving 'Illegal Russian Migrants'
20:53 GMTSeX-Files: DoJ Report Details Several FBI Officials 'Solicited' Prostitutes During Overseas Trips
20:28 GMTFederal Reserve Says to Double Taper of US Stimulus From January
20:18 GMTUS Workers Suffering From ‘Long Covid’ Could Qualify as Disabled, New EEOC Guidance Says
18:58 GMTThe More BoJo Runs Into Trouble, the Better the Odds Are For Labour in Next Election, Academic Says
18:29 GMTUS National Archives Releases Additional 1,491 Documents on John F. Kennedy Assassination
18:24 GMTBiden Says Meadows 'Worthy' of Being Held in Contempt for Refusing to Testify to 6 January Committee
18:22 GMTUS 7-Day Average of Daily COVID Deaths Up 5%, Omicron Found in 36 States
18:19 GMTSenior WHO Expert Believes Pandemic Can End in 2022
18:16 GMTOmicron Likely to Become Dominant Strain in Europe at Beginning of 2022
17:52 GMTLive From Mayfield Amid US President’s Visit to Tornado-Ravaged Areas in Kentucky
17:52 GMTJanuary 6 Panel Reportedly Postpones Deposition of Former Trump Aide, Proud Boys Leader
17:35 GMTCalls for Release of Ivanka Trump 6 Jan Texts as Lindsey Graham Links Her to Events
17:29 GMTMajority of US Senate Passes $768Bln Defence Spending Bill