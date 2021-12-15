Registration was successful!
'Dozens Trapped' as Major Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong World Trade Centre
'Dozens Trapped' as Major Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong World Trade Centre
A major blaze was reported at the centre at 12:37 p.m. local time, and was soon upgraded to a "level three incident". 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
At least 1,000 people were evacuated from the Hong Kong World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay due to a major fire in the building, and "dozens" remain trapped by the flames, according to police.
'Dozens Trapped' as Major Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong World Trade Centre 05:53 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 06:00 GMT 15.12.2021)
A major blaze was reported at the centre at 12:37 p.m. local time, and was soon upgraded to a "level three incident".
At least 1,000 people were evacuated from the Hong Kong World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay due to a major fire in the building, and "dozens" remain trapped by the flames, according to police.