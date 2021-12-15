Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/dozens-trapped-as-major-fire-breaks-out-at-hong-kong-world-trade-centre-1091531905.html
'Dozens Trapped' as Major Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong World Trade Centre
'Dozens Trapped' as Major Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong World Trade Centre
A major blaze was reported at the centre at 12:37 p.m. local time, and was soon upgraded to a "level three incident". 15.12.2021
2021-12-15T05:53+0000
2021-12-15T06:00+0000
world
hong kong
fire
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
At least 1,000 people were evacuated from the Hong Kong World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay due to a major fire in the building, and "dozens" remain trapped by the flames, according to police.
hong kong
'Dozens Trapped' as Major Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong World Trade Centre

05:53 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 06:00 GMT 15.12.2021)
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Being updated
A major blaze was reported at the centre at 12:37 p.m. local time, and was soon upgraded to a "level three incident".
At least 1,000 people were evacuated from the Hong Kong World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay due to a major fire in the building, and "dozens" remain trapped by the flames, according to police.
