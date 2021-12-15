https://sputniknews.com/20211215/dozens-trapped-as-major-fire-breaks-out-at-hong-kong-world-trade-centre-1091531905.html

'Dozens Trapped' as Major Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong World Trade Centre

'Dozens Trapped' as Major Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong World Trade Centre

A major blaze was reported at the centre at 12:37 p.m. local time, and was soon upgraded to a "level three incident". 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-15T05:53+0000

2021-12-15T05:53+0000

2021-12-15T06:00+0000

world

hong kong

fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

At least 1,000 people were evacuated from the Hong Kong World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay due to a major fire in the building, and "dozens" remain trapped by the flames, according to police.

hong kong

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

world, hong kong, fire