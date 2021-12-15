https://sputniknews.com/20211215/democrats-are-going-to-win-2022-midterms-biden-says-as-his-approval-ratings-plummet-1091540736.html
Democrats 'Are Going to Win' 2022 Midterms, Biden Says as His Approval Ratings Plummet
2021-12-15
Speaking at a Democratic National Committee holiday party in Washington, US President Joe Biden urged Republicans to brace for trouble as he claimed they'll be defeated in next year's midterm elections
This comes amid US media reports that Democrats are becoming increasingly unhappy about their party's midterm election prospects as Biden's approval ratings show no sign of growing.According to Politico, the House Democrats' campaign arm recently conducted a poll that showed 52 percent of voters disapproving of the job that Biden is doing as US president.POTUS, for his part, joked that he has stopped keeping an eye on his approval ratings when he appeared on the "Tonight Show" during a remote interview last week."Well, not anymore", Biden said when asked how much attention he pays to opinion poll numbers.In a separate development last week, the 46th president received 43% approval and 51% disapproval ratings in a NPR/Marist national survey, while a national poll from Monmouth University showed a 40% approval rating and a 50% disapproval rating for Biden.An average of all the most recent national polls, compiled by the independent non-partisan media company RealClearPolitics, puts Biden's approval and disapproval ratings at 42% and 52%, respectively.Previous polls indicated that the president's popularity began to nosedive following an uneasy summer in the US, which saw a new spike in coronavirus infections, the chaotic US troop exit and evacuation from Afghanistan, as well as a rough hurricane season, along with wildfires.
Speaking at a Democratic National Committee holiday party in Washington, US President Joe Biden
urged Republicans to brace for trouble as he claimed they'll be defeated in next year's midterm elections.
"We have to keep making the case. Let me say this again: From the president, we're going to win in 2022", Biden said.
He went further by saying that he wants to tell his "Republican friends: Get ready, pal. You're in for a problem".
This comes amid US media reports that Democrats are becoming increasingly unhappy about their party's midterm election prospects as Biden's approval ratings show no sign of growing.
According to Politico, the House Democrats' campaign arm recently conducted a poll that showed 52 percent of voters disapproving of the job that Biden is doing as US president.
POTUS, for his part, joked that he has stopped keeping an eye on his approval ratings when he appeared on the "Tonight Show" during a remote interview last week.
"Well, not anymore", Biden said when asked how much attention he pays to opinion poll numbers.
He then added that he "was joking" and that he "was paying attention when they [the poll figures] were in the mid-60s, but now that they're in the 40s, I don't pay attention".
In a separate development last week, the 46th president received 43% approval and 51% disapproval ratings in a NPR/Marist national survey, while a national poll from Monmouth University showed a 40% approval rating and a 50% disapproval rating for Biden.
An average of all the most recent national polls, compiled by the independent non-partisan media company RealClearPolitics, puts Biden's approval and disapproval ratings at 42% and 52%, respectively.
Previous polls indicated that the president's popularity began to nosedive following an uneasy summer in the US, which saw a new spike in coronavirus infections, the chaotic US troop exit and evacuation from Afghanistan
, as well as a rough hurricane season, along with wildfires.