Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/brussels-threatens-to-suspend-security-cooperation-with-uk-over-its-drive-to-reform-human-rights-1091536859.html
Brussels Threatens to Suspend Security Cooperation With UK Over Its Drive to Reform Human Rights Act
Brussels Threatens to Suspend Security Cooperation With UK Over Its Drive to Reform Human Rights Act
The European Commission has warned that the UK's drive to reform its Human Rights Act (HRA) may indicate the end of a key part of the Brexit deal to fight cross-border crime
2021-12-15T09:21+0000
2021-12-15T09:21+0000
european court of human rights (echr)
dominic raab
european commission
reform
uk
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091534071_0:125:2400:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_f12158cd91da2e865893b270e740732d.jpg
The European Commission has warned that the UK's drive to reform its Human Rights Act (HRA) may indicate the end of a key part of the Brexit deal to fight cross-border crime.An unnamed senior EU source was cited by the Daily Mail as saying that "we will follow all of these things [related to the HRA reform] very closely'.The remarks follow the UK government announcing in a press release on Tuesday that the HRA would be revised in line with Bill of Rights-related plans unveiled by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.The government stressed that the proposed measures aim to revive parliament's role as "the ultimate decision-maker on laws impacting the UK population" and "put an end to us gold plating any decisions made by Strasbourg when we incorporate them into UK law"."It will restore a common-sense approach in vital areas such as the UK's ability to deport foreign criminals, like drug dealers and terrorists, who too often exploit human rights laws to avoid deportation", the press release underlined.The justice secretary described freedom of speech as "a quintessentially British right, the freedom that guards all the others". According to him, freedom of speech "does sometimes mean the freedom to say things which others may not wish to hear".Raab also said that the reform would "sharpen the separation of powers", making the UK Supreme Court, not Strasbourg, "the ultimate judicial arbiter when it comes to interpreting the ECHR in this country".The ECHR is incorporated into British domestic legislation by the Human Rights Act, which was introduced in 1998 and has been repeatedly criticised by those who argue that the document puts European law ahead of British legislation.
https://sputniknews.com/20200320/uk-parliament-to-scrutinise-human-rights-implications-of-governments-response-to-covid-19-1078643386.html
https://sputniknews.com/20161212/britain-human-rights-act-1048468568.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091534071_134:0:2267:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_1042006bc0103573719778f206d32993.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european court of human rights (echr), dominic raab, european commission, reform, uk, eu

Brussels Threatens to Suspend Security Cooperation With UK Over Its Drive to Reform Human Rights Act

09:21 GMT 15.12.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Nick Youngson / Human Rights Human Rights
Human Rights - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Nick Youngson / Human Rights
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Touching upon HRA reform on Tuesday, British Justice Secretary Dominic Raab announced that the UK will "remain a party to the European Convention on Human Rights" but that the country is eager "to strengthen typically British rights like freedom of speech and trial by jury".
The European Commission has warned that the UK's drive to reform its Human Rights Act (HRA) may indicate the end of a key part of the Brexit deal to fight cross-border crime.

"Security cooperation can be suspended in case of violations by the UK of its commitment for continued adherence to the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) and its domestic enforcement", the European Commission said.

An unnamed senior EU source was cited by the Daily Mail as saying that "we will follow all of these things [related to the HRA reform] very closely'.
UK Houses of Parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2020
UK Parliament to Scrutinise Human Rights Implications of Government's Response to COVID-19
20 March 2020, 12:54 GMT
The remarks follow the UK government announcing in a press release on Tuesday that the HRA would be revised in line with Bill of Rights-related plans unveiled by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.

According to Downing Street, the goal of the HRA reform is to achieve "a proper balance between individuals' rights, personal responsibility, and the wider public interest", something that would be resolved "while retaining the UK's commitment to the ECHR", also known as the Strasbourg Court.

The government stressed that the proposed measures aim to revive parliament's role as "the ultimate decision-maker on laws impacting the UK population" and "put an end to us gold plating any decisions made by Strasbourg when we incorporate them into UK law".
"It will restore a common-sense approach in vital areas such as the UK's ability to deport foreign criminals, like drug dealers and terrorists, who too often exploit human rights laws to avoid deportation", the press release underlined.
© AP Photo / Toby MelvilleIn this Thursday, Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives to attend a cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office FCO in London.
In this Thursday, Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives to attend a cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office FCO in London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
In this Thursday, Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives to attend a cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office FCO in London.
© AP Photo / Toby Melville

Raab, for his part, explained that Britain's push to reform the Human Rights Act "will strengthen typically British rights like freedom of speech and trial by jury, while preventing abuses of the system and adding a healthy dose of common sense".

The justice secretary described freedom of speech as "a quintessentially British right, the freedom that guards all the others". According to him, freedom of speech "does sometimes mean the freedom to say things which others may not wish to hear".
Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron takes part in a human rights protest in central London on May 30, 2015 to demonstrate against the Conservative government's proposal to scrap the Human Rights Act. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2016
Britain Warned of 'Serious Concerns' Over Abolition of Human Rights Act
12 December 2016, 16:55 GMT
Raab also said that the reform would "sharpen the separation of powers", making the UK Supreme Court, not Strasbourg, "the ultimate judicial arbiter when it comes to interpreting the ECHR in this country".
The ECHR is incorporated into British domestic legislation by the Human Rights Act, which was introduced in 1998 and has been repeatedly criticised by those who argue that the document puts European law ahead of British legislation.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:21 GMTUK Inflation Hits 10-Year High as Prices Soar
10:12 GMTGermany Ready for Constructive Dialogue With Russia, Chancellor Scholz Says
09:54 GMTUS Still Ready to Sell F-35s to UAE, Blinken Says After Abu Dhabi Suspends $23 Bln Defence Deal
09:48 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Trumps Lionel Messi, Wins Race to Become World's Most Admired Athlete
09:36 GMTTwitter on Fire After Elon Musk Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' in Spat Over Taxes
09:33 GMTNew 'Fantastic Beasts' Trailer Barely Mentions JK Rowling After Being Targeted by Trans Activists
09:29 GMTSushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
09:22 GMTSouth African Court Orders Ex-President Zuma to Return to Prison After Revoking His Medical Parole
09:21 GMTBrussels Threatens to Suspend Security Cooperation With UK Over Its Drive to Reform Human Rights Act
08:52 GMT5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Western Iran
08:20 GMTSole Survivor of Indian Military Helicopter Crash Which Killed Defence Chief Succumbs to Injuries
08:18 GMT#MeToo Movement Reaches Israel's Haredi Community But Majority Still Won't Break Silence
08:06 GMTGerman Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Plans to Assassinate Saxony Head
07:32 GMTNASA's Parker Solar Probe Spacecraft Becomes First Ever to 'Touch' Sun
07:28 GMTTen Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Malaysian Coast
07:20 GMTPep Guardiola Fastest to Reach 500 Premier League Goals as Manager With a Single Club
07:13 GMTBiden's Ambassador Pick Will Prioritise Strengthening India's Capacity to 'Deter Aggression'
07:08 GMTUS Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
07:03 GMT500 Swedish Conscripts Sent Home After 'Serious Violations', Abusive Behaviour
07:02 GMTBeijing Welcomes Participation of Taiwanese Compatriots in 2022 Winter Olympics