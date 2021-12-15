https://sputniknews.com/20211215/brussels-threatens-to-suspend-security-cooperation-with-uk-over-its-drive-to-reform-human-rights-1091536859.html

Brussels Threatens to Suspend Security Cooperation With UK Over Its Drive to Reform Human Rights Act

Brussels Threatens to Suspend Security Cooperation With UK Over Its Drive to Reform Human Rights Act

The European Commission has warned that the UK's drive to reform its Human Rights Act (HRA) may indicate the end of a key part of the Brexit deal to fight cross-border crime

2021-12-15T09:21+0000

2021-12-15T09:21+0000

2021-12-15T09:21+0000

european court of human rights (echr)

dominic raab

european commission

reform

uk

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091534071_0:125:2400:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_f12158cd91da2e865893b270e740732d.jpg

The European Commission has warned that the UK's drive to reform its Human Rights Act (HRA) may indicate the end of a key part of the Brexit deal to fight cross-border crime.An unnamed senior EU source was cited by the Daily Mail as saying that "we will follow all of these things [related to the HRA reform] very closely'.The remarks follow the UK government announcing in a press release on Tuesday that the HRA would be revised in line with Bill of Rights-related plans unveiled by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.The government stressed that the proposed measures aim to revive parliament's role as "the ultimate decision-maker on laws impacting the UK population" and "put an end to us gold plating any decisions made by Strasbourg when we incorporate them into UK law"."It will restore a common-sense approach in vital areas such as the UK's ability to deport foreign criminals, like drug dealers and terrorists, who too often exploit human rights laws to avoid deportation", the press release underlined.The justice secretary described freedom of speech as "a quintessentially British right, the freedom that guards all the others". According to him, freedom of speech "does sometimes mean the freedom to say things which others may not wish to hear".Raab also said that the reform would "sharpen the separation of powers", making the UK Supreme Court, not Strasbourg, "the ultimate judicial arbiter when it comes to interpreting the ECHR in this country".The ECHR is incorporated into British domestic legislation by the Human Rights Act, which was introduced in 1998 and has been repeatedly criticised by those who argue that the document puts European law ahead of British legislation.

https://sputniknews.com/20200320/uk-parliament-to-scrutinise-human-rights-implications-of-governments-response-to-covid-19-1078643386.html

https://sputniknews.com/20161212/britain-human-rights-act-1048468568.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

european court of human rights (echr), dominic raab, european commission, reform, uk, eu