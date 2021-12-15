Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/billions-in-afghani-money-held-by-us-as-country-endures-starvation-1091537936.html
Billions in Afghan Money Held By US as Country Endures Starvation
Billions in Afghan Money Held By US as Country Endures Starvation
On this episode of "Fault Lines", hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the dire straits the Afghan economy is in after American withdrawal, the... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-15T09:49+0000
2021-12-15T09:57+0000
radio
afghanistan
us border patrol
fault lines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091520260_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c0d3ca982a032edcc91ddef902b5329e.png
Billions In Afghani Money Held By U.S. As Country Endures Starvation
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the dire straits the Afghan economy is in after American withdrawal, the secret government unit to investigate journalists, and text messages that spell trouble for Mark Meadows.
Guests:Vijay Prashad - Historian | Billions In Afghan Money Held By US as Country Endures StarvationDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Secret Border Patrol Unit to Investigate JournalistsIn the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about today's top stories, "Operation Whistle Pig", and more.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Vijay Prashad for a discussion on if the US bears any responsibility for Afghanistan as the war-torn country looks for a new economy after the American withdrawal in August.In the third hour, Daniel Lazare joined the conversation to talk about "Operation Whistle Pig", the secret Border Patrol unit that used government terrorist databases to investigate American journalists.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.co
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091520260_227:0:1160:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0454821cf75a071009800948c665507b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, afghanistan, us border patrol, fault lines, аудио

Billions in Afghan Money Held By US as Country Endures Starvation

09:49 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 15.12.2021)
Billions In Afghani Money Held By U.S. As Country Endures Starvation
Subscribe
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of "Fault Lines", hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the dire straits the Afghan economy is in after American withdrawal, the secret government unit to investigate journalists, and text messages that spell trouble for Mark Meadows.
Guests:
Vijay Prashad - Historian | Billions In Afghan Money Held By US as Country Endures Starvation
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Secret Border Patrol Unit to Investigate Journalists
In the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about today's top stories, "Operation Whistle Pig", and more.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Vijay Prashad for a discussion on if the US bears any responsibility for Afghanistan as the war-torn country looks for a new economy after the American withdrawal in August.
In the third hour, Daniel Lazare joined the conversation to talk about "Operation Whistle Pig", the secret Border Patrol unit that used government terrorist databases to investigate American journalists.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.co
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:34 GMTI Have No Doubt He Will Die if Extradited to US, Julian Assange's Brother Says
10:21 GMTUK Inflation Hits 10-Year High as Prices Soar
10:12 GMTGermany Ready for Constructive Dialogue With Russia, Chancellor Scholz Says
09:54 GMTUS Still Ready to Sell F-35s to UAE, Blinken Says After Abu Dhabi Suspends $23 Bln Defence Deal
09:48 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Trumps Lionel Messi, Wins Race to Become World's Most Admired Athlete
09:36 GMTTwitter on Fire After Elon Musk Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' in Spat Over Taxes
09:33 GMTNew 'Fantastic Beasts' Trailer Barely Mentions JK Rowling After Being Targeted by Trans Activists
09:29 GMTSushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
09:22 GMTSouth African Court Orders Ex-President Zuma to Return to Prison After Revoking His Medical Parole
09:21 GMTBrussels Threatens to Suspend Security Cooperation With UK Over Its Drive to Reform Human Rights Act
08:52 GMT5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Western Iran
08:20 GMTSole Survivor of Indian Military Helicopter Crash Which Killed Defence Chief Succumbs to Injuries
08:18 GMT#MeToo Movement Reaches Israel's Haredi Community But Majority Still Won't Break Silence
08:06 GMTGerman Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Plans to Assassinate Saxony Head
07:32 GMTNASA's Parker Solar Probe Spacecraft Becomes First Ever to 'Touch' Sun
07:28 GMTTen Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Malaysian Coast
07:20 GMTPep Guardiola Fastest to Reach 500 Premier League Goals as Manager With a Single Club
07:13 GMTBiden's Ambassador Pick Will Prioritise Strengthening India's Capacity to 'Deter Aggression'
07:08 GMTUS Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
07:03 GMT500 Swedish Conscripts Sent Home After 'Serious Violations', Abusive Behaviour