Billions in Afghan Money Held By US as Country Endures Starvation

On this episode of "Fault Lines", hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the dire straits the Afghan economy is in after American withdrawal, the... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

Billions In Afghani Money Held By U.S. As Country Endures Starvation On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the dire straits the Afghan economy is in after American withdrawal, the secret government unit to investigate journalists, and text messages that spell trouble for Mark Meadows.

Guests:Vijay Prashad - Historian | Billions In Afghan Money Held By US as Country Endures StarvationDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Secret Border Patrol Unit to Investigate JournalistsIn the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about today's top stories, "Operation Whistle Pig", and more.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Vijay Prashad for a discussion on if the US bears any responsibility for Afghanistan as the war-torn country looks for a new economy after the American withdrawal in August.In the third hour, Daniel Lazare joined the conversation to talk about "Operation Whistle Pig", the secret Border Patrol unit that used government terrorist databases to investigate American journalists.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.co

