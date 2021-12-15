Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Biden Delivers Remarks in Kentucky After Viewing Aftermath of Deadly Tornadoes
- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
Deadly Tornadoes in US
Devastating tornadoes and storms hit several US states demolishing homes, levelling buissnesses, and leaving dozens dead. Kentucky suffered the most - the death toll there could exceed 100, the governor said. US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/biden-delivers-remarks-in-kentucky-after-viewing-aftermath-of-deadly-tornadoes-1091553313.html
Biden Delivers Remarks in Kentucky After Viewing Aftermath of Deadly Tornadoes
Biden Delivers Remarks in Kentucky After Viewing Aftermath of Deadly Tornadoes
Sputnik is live from Dawson Springs, Kentucky, as US President Joe Biden holds his first conference in the Bluegrass state after surveying the aftermath of a series of deadly tornadoes that reduced several towns to rubble.
2021-12-15T21:10+0000
2021-12-15T21:07+0000
deadly tornadoes in us
joe biden
kentucky
conference
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091467555_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_788b39601860f580a9e01b66d814cd27.jpg
Sputnik is live from Dawson Springs, Kentucky, as US President Joe Biden holds his first conference in the Bluegrass state after surveying the aftermath of a series of deadly tornadoes that reduced several towns to rubble.In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear's last update revealed that the death toll had risen to 74, with some 109 individuals still unaccounted for. It's believed that the fatality count will rise as first responders continue to their recovery efforts.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
kentucky
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091467555_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_6f239f8b03874a7a8adfb65381021ac0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, kentucky, conference

Biden Delivers Remarks in Kentucky After Viewing Aftermath of Deadly Tornadoes

21:10 GMT 15.12.2021
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovAftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
Aftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
Subscribe
Deadly tornadoes that tore through several US states left dozens dead and multiple injured, with authorities indicating that the death toll could soon exceed 100. The Biden administration has issued emergency declarations for all affected states.
Sputnik is live from Dawson Springs, Kentucky, as US President Joe Biden holds his first conference in the Bluegrass state after surveying the aftermath of a series of deadly tornadoes that reduced several towns to rubble.
In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear's last update revealed that the death toll had risen to 74, with some 109 individuals still unaccounted for. It's believed that the fatality count will rise as first responders continue to their recovery efforts.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:10 GMTBiden Delivers Remarks in Kentucky After Viewing Aftermath of Deadly Tornadoes
20:57 GMTRussia in Contact With US Over Gunfire Incident in California Involving 'Illegal Russian Migrants'
20:53 GMTSeX-Files: DoJ Report Details Several FBI Officials 'Solicited' Prostitutes During Overseas Trips
20:28 GMTFederal Reserve Says to Double Taper of US Stimulus From January
20:18 GMTUS Workers Suffering From ‘Long Covid’ Could Qualify as Disabled, New EEOC Guidance Says
18:58 GMTThe More BoJo Runs Into Trouble, the Better the Odds Are For Labour in Next Election, Academic Says
18:29 GMTUS National Archives Releases Additional 1,491 Documents on John F. Kennedy Assassination
18:24 GMTBiden Says Meadows 'Worthy' of Being Held in Contempt for Refusing to Testify to 6 January Committee
18:22 GMTUS 7-Day Average of Daily COVID Deaths Up 5%, Omicron Found in 36 States
18:19 GMTSenior WHO Expert Believes Pandemic Can End in 2022
18:16 GMTOmicron Likely to Become Dominant Strain in Europe at Beginning of 2022
17:52 GMTLive From Mayfield Amid US President’s Visit to Tornado-Ravaged Areas in Kentucky
17:52 GMTJanuary 6 Panel Reportedly Postpones Deposition of Former Trump Aide, Proud Boys Leader
17:35 GMTCalls for Release of Ivanka Trump 6 Jan Texts as Lindsey Graham Links Her to Events
17:29 GMTMajority of US Senate Passes $768Bln Defence Spending Bill
17:16 GMTQuarter of NY Counties Reluctant to Enforce Governor Hochul’s ‘Unreliable’ Mask Mandate: Report
16:40 GMTActor Matthew McConaughey Explains Why he Decided Not to Run For Governor of Texas
16:19 GMT'Matter of Great Pride': Modi Rejoices as UNESCO Lists Durga Puja as 'Intangible Cultural Heritage'
16:09 GMTAs ‘Psycho’ Killer of UK Toddler Star Hobson Locked Up for 25 Years, Will ‘Lessons Be Learned’?
15:49 GMTIranian Daily Publishes Map of 'Targets in Israel' Tehran Could Strike in Case of Armed Conflict