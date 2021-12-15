Biden Delivers Remarks in Kentucky After Viewing Aftermath of Deadly Tornadoes
Biden Delivers Remarks in Kentucky After Viewing Aftermath of Deadly Tornadoes
Sputnik is live from Dawson Springs, Kentucky, as US President Joe Biden holds his first conference in the Bluegrass state after surveying the aftermath of a series of deadly tornadoes that reduced several towns to rubble.
Sputnik is live from Dawson Springs, Kentucky, as US President Joe Biden holds his first conference in the Bluegrass state after surveying the aftermath of a series of deadly tornadoes that reduced several towns to rubble.In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear's last update revealed that the death toll had risen to 74, with some 109 individuals still unaccounted for. It's believed that the fatality count will rise as first responders continue to their recovery efforts.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Deadly tornadoes that tore through several US states left dozens dead and multiple injured, with authorities indicating that the death toll could soon exceed 100. The Biden administration has issued emergency declarations for all affected states.
Sputnik is live from Dawson Springs, Kentucky, as US President Joe Biden holds his first conference in the Bluegrass state after surveying the aftermath of a series of deadly tornadoes that reduced several towns to rubble.
In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear's last update revealed that the death toll had risen to 74, with some 109 individuals still unaccounted for. It's believed that the fatality count will rise as first responders continue to their recovery efforts.