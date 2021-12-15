https://sputniknews.com/20211215/biden-amends-kentucky-disaster-declaration-after-deadly-string-of-tornadoes---white-house-1091554688.html

Biden Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration After Deadly String of Tornadoes - White House

Biden Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration After Deadly String of Tornadoes - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has amended the Kentucky disaster declaration following the devastating tornadoes that ravaged several US states... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-15T22:01+0000

2021-12-15T22:01+0000

2021-12-15T22:01+0000

deadly tornadoes in us

joe biden

white house

kentucky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091543321_0:174:3071:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_f34130669ae2073974d050140e4721fa.jpg

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky by authorizing an increase in the level of Federal funding for emergency work undertaken in the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a result of severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes beginning on December 10, 2021, and continuing," the statement said.The declaration made available federal funding for emergency work, hazard mitigation and for other immediate needs, the statement also said.On Friday and Saturday, a series of tornadoes swept through the central and southern parts of the United States, leaving behind a trail of destruction and casualties. The tornadoes hit several US states, including Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee. On Saturday, Biden approved the disaster declaration for Kentucky and ordered federal assistance for the state as the tornadoes killed more than 70 people.

washingtone andrea Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his cription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203 . He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis 0

1

white house

kentucky

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, white house, kentucky