International
Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
Deadly Tornadoes in US
Devastating tornadoes and storms hit several US states demolishing homes, levelling buissnesses, and leaving dozens dead. Kentucky suffered the most - the death toll there could exceed 100, the governor said. US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.
Biden Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration After Deadly String of Tornadoes - White House
Biden Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration After Deadly String of Tornadoes - White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has amended the Kentucky disaster declaration following the devastating tornadoes that ravaged several US states... 15.12.2021
deadly tornadoes in us
joe biden
white house
kentucky
"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky by authorizing an increase in the level of Federal funding for emergency work undertaken in the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a result of severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes beginning on December 10, 2021, and continuing," the statement said.The declaration made available federal funding for emergency work, hazard mitigation and for other immediate needs, the statement also said.On Friday and Saturday, a series of tornadoes swept through the central and southern parts of the United States, leaving behind a trail of destruction and casualties. The tornadoes hit several US states, including Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee. On Saturday, Biden approved the disaster declaration for Kentucky and ordered federal assistance for the state as the tornadoes killed more than 70 people.
white house
kentucky
Biden Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration After Deadly String of Tornadoes - White House

Jeffrey Bowlin keeps warm next to a wood fire in his front yard after his neighborhood lost power in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S. December 14, 2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has amended the Kentucky disaster declaration following the devastating tornadoes that ravaged several US states but had the worst impact on Kentucky, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky by authorizing an increase in the level of Federal funding for emergency work undertaken in the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a result of severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes beginning on December 10, 2021, and continuing," the statement said.
The declaration made available federal funding for emergency work, hazard mitigation and for other immediate needs, the statement also said.
"Under the President's order today, federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, has been increased to 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period from the date of declaration," the statement added.
On Friday and Saturday, a series of tornadoes swept through the central and southern parts of the United States, leaving behind a trail of destruction and casualties. The tornadoes hit several US states, including Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee. On Saturday, Biden approved the disaster declaration for Kentucky and ordered federal assistance for the state as the tornadoes killed more than 70 people.
