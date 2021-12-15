Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/beijing-welcomes-participation-of-taiwanese-compatriots-in-2022-winter-olympics-1091533303.html
Beijing Welcomes Participation of Taiwanese Compatriots in 2022 Winter Olympics
Beijing Welcomes Participation of Taiwanese Compatriots in 2022 Winter Olympics
China welcomes the participation of Taiwanese compatriots in the events of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics despite the tense relations between the island and the mainland, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office in the Chinese State Council, said on Wednesday.
2021-12-15T07:02+0000
2021-12-15T07:11+0000
2022 winter olympics
asia & pacific
china
taiwan
olympic winter games 2022
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091270637_0:228:3071:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_00aeb167c0f895c83211ec3fafd8cb96.jpg
Despite not being recognised by the International Olympic Committee as a sovereign state, Taiwan will take part in the Games as an autonomous team under the banner of Chinese Taipei.The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from 4-20 February. The Winter Paralympics will be held in the Chinese capital from 4-13 March.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own democratically-elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091270637_154:0:2883:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3b80a1c83d74e34230334586d5c2b6c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022 winter olympics, asia & pacific, china, taiwan, olympic winter games 2022

Beijing Welcomes Participation of Taiwanese Compatriots in 2022 Winter Olympics

07:02 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 07:11 GMT 15.12.2021)
© REUTERS / THOMAS PETERThe Beijing 2022 logo is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, the site of a former steel mill, in Beijing, China, November 10, 2021
The Beijing 2022 logo is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, the site of a former steel mill, in Beijing, China, November 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / THOMAS PETER
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China welcomes the participation of Taiwanese compatriots in the events of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics despite the tense relations between the island and the mainland, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office in the Chinese State Council, said on Wednesday.

"We welcome the participation of Taiwanese compatriots in the events associated with the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, and we hope that compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait will meet in Beijing and will share the enthusiasm and joy of the Winter Olympics", Ma Xiaoguang said at a press briefing.

Despite not being recognised by the International Olympic Committee as a sovereign state, Taiwan will take part in the Games as an autonomous team under the banner of Chinese Taipei.
The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from 4-20 February. The Winter Paralympics will be held in the Chinese capital from 4-13 March.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own democratically-elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:20 GMTPep Guardiola Fastest to Reach 500 Premier League Goals as Manager With a Single Club
07:13 GMTBiden's Ambassador Pick Will Prioritise Strengthening India's Capacity to 'Deter Aggression'
07:08 GMTUS Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
07:03 GMT500 Swedish Conscripts Sent Home After 'Serious Violations', Abusive Behaviour
07:02 GMTBeijing Welcomes Participation of Taiwanese Compatriots in 2022 Winter Olympics
06:30 GMTWATCH Jen Psaki Dodge Question on Biden Administration's Biggest Foreign Policy Achievement
06:07 GMTNorwegian MPs See 'Democracy Problems' as NATO Boss Stoltenberg Enters Race to Lead Central Bank
05:55 GMTRussia Views US Statements About Potentially Sending Troops to Eastern Europe as Provocative
05:53 GMTAt Least Two Injured After Major Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong World Trade Centre - Videos
05:48 GMTEx-London Mayoral Candidate Bailey Resigns as Damning Photos From Lockdown Christmas Party Emerge
05:39 GMTBoris Johnson Urged to Unite Conservative Party as PM Suffers Largest Tory Revolt Over COVID Rules
05:08 GMTDanish Firm Felled for Supplying Fuel to Russia in Syria in 'Very Special' Case
04:17 GMTNine-Year-Old Dies in Missouri Tornado Moments After Mother Texted Photo From 'Safe Space'
04:10 GMTUS House Majority Votes to Hold Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows in Contempt of Congress
04:06 GMTNY Ethics Panel Orders Ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo to Repay Profits From $5.1 Million Book Deal
02:41 GMTUS House Approves Bicameral Bill to Ban Imports From China's Xinjiang
02:10 GMTNo Rest For Student Loan Debt
01:51 GMTIran Imposes No Preconditions or New Conditions in Vienna Nuclear Talks - Envoy to UN
00:46 GMTKratos UAS Unveils First Drone Design for US Air Force's Off-Board Sensing Station Programme
00:01 GMTVideo: Suspicious Package Prompts DC Police to Temporarily Cordon Off Russian Embassy