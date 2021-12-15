https://sputniknews.com/20211215/beijing-welcomes-participation-of-taiwanese-compatriots-in-2022-winter-olympics-1091533303.html

Beijing Welcomes Participation of Taiwanese Compatriots in 2022 Winter Olympics

China welcomes the participation of Taiwanese compatriots in the events of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics despite the tense relations between the island and the mainland, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office in the Chinese State Council, said on Wednesday.

Despite not being recognised by the International Olympic Committee as a sovereign state, Taiwan will take part in the Games as an autonomous team under the banner of Chinese Taipei.The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from 4-20 February. The Winter Paralympics will be held in the Chinese capital from 4-13 March.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own democratically-elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence.

