As ‘Psycho’ Killer of UK Toddler Star Hobson Locked Up for 25 Years, Will ‘Lessons Be Learned’?
As ‘Psycho’ Killer of UK Toddler Star Hobson Locked Up for 25 Years, Will ‘Lessons Be Learned’?
In September 2020 Star Hobson, who was 16 months old, died after being kicked in the stomach by her mother’s lesbian lover, Savannah Brockhill, an amateur... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
A security guard and amateur boxer who described herself on Snapchat as “the number one psycho” has been locked up for life, with a minimum of 25 years for murdering toddler Star Hobson.Savannah Brockhill, 29, was convicted of murdering Star and the child’s mother, Frankie Smith, was jailed for eight years for causing or allowing her death.The trial heard the pair were in a “toxic relationship” and the jury saw CCTV footage of Brockhill beating the child in a car after taking her to her workplace, a recycling plant near Doncaster.Sentencing Brockhill, the judge Mrs Justice Lambert said she had a "violent temper" and was the "leading force" in the relationship.She said Star suffered injuries which were similar to those received in a car crash and she told Brockhill: "Only you both know what triggered that attack, but it was not an isolated attack."Social Services FailuresThe trial revealed glaring errors by Bradford social services and a safeguarding review into the case due to be published next month, will feed into a national review which was commissioned by the Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi last week following the death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in similar circumstances.British prime minister Boris Johnson said: “We must protect children from these barbaric crimes and ensure lessons are learned.”It has emerged that there were five separate referrals to social services following calls from relatives and a babysitter between January and September 2020.Babysitter Hollie Jones, 18, criticised social services and said they had telephoned the couple an hour before their visit and she said Smith then cleaned up Star and covered up her bruises and “made me hold Star so that the social worker couldn't really see much of what she was like.”Miss Jones told the BBC: "They just said that they visited and they have no concern, that she's safe with her mother...there's nothing more that they can do and everything looks fine.”Smith had “an IQ bordering on…mentally retarded” but the prosecutor at her trial said she had been intelligent enough to convince social services the concerned calls they had received from relatives were “malicious”.Bradford Partnership, which includes Bradford Council, said it could not comment on Miss Jones’ claims but it issued a statement which said they "deeply regret that not all the warning signs were seen."They added: "We have already put in place actions that will improve our practice so we learn those lessons. But we need to fully understand why opportunities to better protect Star were missed."Ms Smith's partner, David Fawcett, said they warned social services they might have “another Baby P” on their hands if they did not step in to protect Star.Baby P - a child later identified as Peter Connolly - died in London in 2007 after suffering more than 50 injuries, including fractured ribs and a broken back.His mother, her boyfriend Steven Barker, and his brother Jason, were convicted of causing or allowing his death and the head of the local council’s social services department, Sharon Shoesmith, was fired.
uk

As ‘Psycho’ Killer of UK Toddler Star Hobson Locked Up for 25 Years, Will ‘Lessons Be Learned’?

16:09 GMT 15.12.2021
© Photo : FacebookFrankie Smith, left, and her partner Savannah BlockhillCredit
Frankie Smith, left, and her partner Savannah BlockhillCredit - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© Photo : Facebook
Chris Summers
In September 2020 Star Hobson, who was 16 months old, died after being kicked in the stomach by her mother’s lesbian lover, Savannah Brockhill, an amateur boxer. Boris Johnson has described the case as “shocking and heartbreaking.”
A security guard and amateur boxer who described herself on Snapchat as “the number one psycho” has been locked up for life, with a minimum of 25 years for murdering toddler Star Hobson.
Savannah Brockhill, 29, was convicted of murdering Star and the child’s mother, Frankie Smith, was jailed for eight years for causing or allowing her death.
The trial heard the pair were in a “toxic relationship” and the jury saw CCTV footage of Brockhill beating the child in a car after taking her to her workplace, a recycling plant near Doncaster.
Sentencing Brockhill, the judge Mrs Justice Lambert said she had a "violent temper" and was the "leading force" in the relationship.
She said Star suffered injuries which were similar to those received in a car crash and she told Brockhill: "Only you both know what triggered that attack, but it was not an isolated attack."
Judge Lambert said: "The questions people are asking is why anyone would or could behave in such a way to a child who should be cherished, not neglected. The answer is clear to me, Star was caught in the crossfire of your relationship."

Social Services Failures

The trial revealed glaring errors by Bradford social services and a safeguarding review into the case due to be published next month, will feed into a national review which was commissioned by the Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi last week following the death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in similar circumstances.
British prime minister Boris Johnson said: “We must protect children from these barbaric crimes and ensure lessons are learned.”
It has emerged that there were five separate referrals to social services following calls from relatives and a babysitter between January and September 2020.
Babysitter Hollie Jones, 18, criticised social services and said they had telephoned the couple an hour before their visit and she said Smith then cleaned up Star and covered up her bruises and “made me hold Star so that the social worker couldn't really see much of what she was like.”
Miss Jones told the BBC: "They just said that they visited and they have no concern, that she's safe with her mother...there's nothing more that they can do and everything looks fine.”

Miss Jones said of the pre-announced visit: "It's like ringing up a criminal an hour before and saying 'I'm coming to get you'. It just doesn't really make sense.”

© Photo : West Yorkshire PoliceSavannah Brockhill, who has been jailed for life for murdering Star Hobson
Savannah Brockhill, who has been jailed for life for murdering Star Hobson - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
Savannah Brockhill, who has been jailed for life for murdering Star Hobson
© Photo : West Yorkshire Police
Smith had “an IQ bordering on…mentally retarded” but the prosecutor at her trial said she had been intelligent enough to convince social services the concerned calls they had received from relatives were “malicious”.
Bradford Partnership, which includes Bradford Council, said it could not comment on Miss Jones’ claims but it issued a statement which said they "deeply regret that not all the warning signs were seen."
They added: "We have already put in place actions that will improve our practice so we learn those lessons. But we need to fully understand why opportunities to better protect Star were missed."
In a victim impact statement read out in court Star's grandmother, Anita Smith, said: "Every time I saw Star she'd go into my arms and refuse to let go. I'll never get to experience that again. I'll never see her dancing to her favourite songs. It breaks my heart every single day, every day gets harder without her here, it's a struggle knowing I'll never see or hear her again."
Ms Smith's partner, David Fawcett, said they warned social services they might have “another Baby P” on their hands if they did not step in to protect Star.
Baby P - a child later identified as Peter Connolly - died in London in 2007 after suffering more than 50 injuries, including fractured ribs and a broken back.
His mother, her boyfriend Steven Barker, and his brother Jason, were convicted of causing or allowing his death and the head of the local council’s social services department, Sharon Shoesmith, was fired.
