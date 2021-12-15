https://sputniknews.com/20211215/armed-group-surrounds-office-of-tripoli-prime-minister---reports-1091555201.html

Armed Group Surrounds Office of Tripoli Prime Minister - Reports

Armed Group Surrounds Office of Tripoli Prime Minister - Reports

According to local reports, a group of armed gunmen has surrounded the Presidential Council building in the Libyan capital city of Tripoli. 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

Photos shared on social media purported to show armed gunmen in technicals posted up around the offices of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, leader of the UN-backed Government of National Accord.According to Al-Arabiya, power has been cut to the building as well.Sky News Arabia reported that Salah Badi, leader of the Al-Samoud Brigade militia, announced on Wednesday night that there would be no presidential elections in Libya and the UN-sanctioned group would close all state institutions in Tripoli. Elections are presently scheduled for December 24, but earlier on Wednesday, the head of the Interior Affairs Committee in the Libyan House of Representatives warned the country wouldn't be ready to hold elections by then and called on the government to accept the situation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier this week that a postponement of the elections would be acceptable provided the outcome is accepted.The move comes after Mohammed Menfi, leader of the Presidential Council that functions as Libya's head of state and supreme military commander, dismissed the head of the Tripoli Military District, Maj. Gen. Abdul Basit Marwan earlier on Wednesday.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

