https://sputniknews.com/20211215/amazon-and-candle-factory-tornado-deaths-are-products-of-corporate-greed-1091525500.html

Amazon and Candle Factory Tornado Deaths are Products of Corporate Greed

Amazon and Candle Factory Tornado Deaths are Products of Corporate Greed

US Reaches Another Grim Pandemic Milestone, Cruelty In ICE Jails in Louisiana, CBP Targets Journalists 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-15T09:48+0000

2021-12-15T09:48+0000

2021-12-15T09:48+0000

columbia university

palestine

kentucky

surveillance

ice

by any means necessary

amazon

covid-19

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091525473_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f1279fca6b74cdd10645fda98b6b8848.png

Amazon and Candle Factory Tornado Deaths Are Products of Corporate Greed US Reaches Another Grim Pandemic Milestone, Cruelty In ICE Jails in Louisiana, CBP Targets Journalists

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Mike Pappas, a family medicine physician, activist, and frequent contributor to LeftVoice.org to discuss the US death toll from COVID-19 reaching 800,000 and how the capitalist system has sacrificed lives in an effort to sustain business as usual, why the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine is now being pushed as a magical solution to keep business sustained at the cost of the spread of COVID, and the treatment of striking student workers by Columbia University.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bezal Jupiter, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Mississippi to discuss hunger strikes at ICE detention facilities in protest of inhumane conditions in Louisiana, how the conditions at these jails are often shrouded in secrecy, and the connections between movements for immigration justice and against mass incarceration.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss recent revelations about operation Whistle Pig and the surveillance of journalists and other people not accused of crimes by Customs and Border Patrol and other agencies, Google’s complicity in the colonization of Palestine, and the mind-boggling foolishness and environmental impact of NFTs.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jaribu Hill, founder and executive director of the Mississippi Workers' Center for Human Rights to discuss the senseless and preventable deaths at the Mayfield candle factory and Amazon warehouse caused by capitalist greed, the impunity that corporations responsible for harm and death enjoy and its similarities to the police as they wage terror on Black communities, and the two-party system’s selling out of the working poor and Black people who are responsible for putting them in office.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

palestine

kentucky

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

columbia university, palestine, kentucky, surveillance, ice, by any means necessary, amazon, covid-19, аудио, radio