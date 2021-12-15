Actor Matthew McConaughey Explains Why he Decided Not to Run For Governor of Texas
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniActor Matthew McConaughey attends A+E Network's "HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy" at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in New York
The star of Dallas Buyers Club and Interstellar started flirting with the idea of trying his hand at politics at the end of 2020. A poll conducted by a local outlet showed that the actor could have defeated the incumbent governor Greg Abbott had he run in the gubernatorial elections in 2022.
Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has revealed why he decided not to run for governor of his home state, Texas. Speaking on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 52-year-old said he felt that it was not the right time to dive into the world of politics.
"At this point in my life with the things, I've got a 13-year-old [son], an 11-year-old [daughter], an eight-year-old [son]. The life I'm living right now, the storytelling I want to keep doing. It's not the category for me at this point in my life," he said.
The "storytelling" the actor referred to is his memoir 'Greenlights' which was released in October 2020. The book sold more than 2.5 million copies and spent 47 weeks on the New York Times non-fiction bestseller list.
Although the actor doesn’t plan trying his hand at politics in the near future, he didn’t rule out the option of running for governor at some point.
"Still not ruling out the future?" asked host Jimmy Fallon.
"I’m not until I am. Someone told me that was a very McConaughey answer the other day," the actor replied with his inimitable grin.
Last month, a poll conducted by a newspaper in Texas revealed that the 52-year-old would have defeated Greg Abott, the incumbent governor of Texas, had he run in the gubernatorial elections in 2022 with 43 percent of respondents supporting the actor, and only 35 percent backing Abbott.
The superstar confessed that he felt overjoyed when he managed to help victims of the storm Uri in his home state this February. The Lone Star State - as well as other parts of the United States - was affected by severe winter storms. The southern state’s independent energy grid collapsed under high demand for heat and left millions of people without electricity. The storms have left 200 people dead.
Matthew McConaughey and his wife Brazilian-American model Camilla Alves organized a charity concert, which raised $7.7 million for the victims of the storm.
"There are ways to serve ourself and serve others at the same time. And where those two meet - when we're filling our bank account and our souls account at the same time - we're getting the quantity and the quality at the same time," McConaughey said.
Last month, The Hollywood Reporter named the actor Philanthropist of the Year.