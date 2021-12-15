https://sputniknews.com/20211215/actor-matthew-mcconaughey-explains-why-he-decided-not-to-run-for-governor-of-texas-1091549751.html

Actor Matthew McConaughey Explains Why he Decided Not to Run For Governor of Texas

Actor Matthew McConaughey Explains Why he Decided Not to Run For Governor of Texas

The star of Dallas Buyers Club and Interstellar began flirting the idea about trying his hand in politics at the end of 2020. A poll conducted by the local outlet showed that the actor could have defeated the incumbent governor.

2021-12-15T16:40+0000

2021-12-15T16:40+0000

2021-12-15T16:40+0000

society

texas

politics

matthew mcconaughey

jimmy fallon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081774506_0:0:2941:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_e08ea1d7d7f8f359f778594579a00331.jpg

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has revealed why he decided not to run for governor of his home state, Texas. Speaking on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 52-year-old said he felt that it was not the right time to dive into the world of politics.The "storytelling" the actor referred to is his memoir 'Greenlights' which was released in October 2020. The book sold more than 2.5 million copies and spent 47 weeks on the New York Times non-fiction bestseller list.Although the actor doesn’t plan trying his hand at politics in the near future, he didn’t rule out the option of running for governor at some point. Last month, a poll conducted by a newspaper in Texas revealed that the 52-year-old would have defeated Greg Abott, the incumbent governor of Texas, had he run in the gubernatorial elections in 2022 with 43 percent of respondents supporting the actor, and only 35 percent backing Abbott.The superstar confessed that he felt overjoyed when he managed to help victims of the storm Uri in his home state this February. The Lone Star State - as well as other parts of the United States - was affected by severe winter storms. The southern state’s independent energy grid collapsed under high demand for heat and left millions of people without electricity. The storms have left 200 people dead.Matthew McConaughey and his wife Brazilian-American model Camilla Alves organized a charity concert, which raised $7.7 million for the victims of the storm.Last month, The Hollywood Reporter named the actor Philanthropist of the Year.

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

society, texas, politics, matthew mcconaughey, jimmy fallon