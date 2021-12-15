Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/500-swedish-conscripts-sent-home-after-serious-violations-abusive-behaviour-1091532889.html
500 Swedish Conscripts Sent Home After 'Serious Violations', Abusive Behaviour
500 Swedish Conscripts Sent Home After 'Serious Violations', Abusive Behaviour
The violations in question in one of the country's largest military units reportedly included lack of food, punishments, vulgar language and compulsion to participate in activities despite injuries
2021-12-15T07:03+0000
2021-12-15T07:03+0000
armed forces
sweden
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105736/08/1057360807_0:0:2938:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_f775f1ecabbd98415424e44b77f27a1b.jpg
Wholly 500 conscripts have been sent home from the Command and Control Regiment in Enköping after soldiers were subjected to serious violations in a scandal that has rocked the Swedish Armed Forces.The violations in question in one of the country's largest military units include lack of food, punishments, vulgar language, and compulsion to participate in activities despite injuries, the newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported.According to the Conscription Council, irregularities in the form of systematic collective punishment in one of the regiment's companies were also reported."Conscripts felt that the officers belittled the problem and waved them away as whiners when they pointed this out", Conscription Council communications manager Olof Wärmländer told national broadcaster SVT.The picture is confirmed by the regiment's communications manager Therese Timpson."Conscripts have experienced that there has been abusive behaviour and jargon, both among conscripts themselves but also by officers. We have addressed this for several years through training, but since the problem remains, we have now followed up with interviews and received a report last week. There we saw that conscripts experienced incidents that we need to investigate, but also that there are still problems with too short breaks, poor recovery, lack of food, and injuries that are not taken seriously", Timpson said.Asked how it has been allowed to continue, Timpson referred to "a culture of silence", in which such behaviour has been thriving unreported and not acted upon.The "structural culture of silence" was also mentioned by the head of the regiment Johan Axelsson. Axelsson said that conscripts were exposed to "destructive leadership", getting far too little time for sleep, the wrong amount of food, and "a far too high job load related to their level of education", SVT reported.The 500 conscripts in question have now been sent home so that employees can work out the said issues.Sweden has had mandatory military service for men since 1901. However, peacetime conscription was abolished in 2010, only to be re-activated in 2017 in gender-neutral form, citing increased threats to national security.With at least 4,000 recruits summoned annually for military training, roughly 4 percent of the relevant age cohort is enlisted. At the height of the Cold War, about 85 percent of Swedish men served in the army.
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/sweden-to-deepen-military-cooperation-with-uk-citing-russia-as-only-threat-1091406954.html
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105736/08/1057360807_0:0:2938:2204_1920x0_80_0_0_100af1bb9f8d12b6ea022e1e4351a33c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
armed forces, sweden, scandinavia

500 Swedish Conscripts Sent Home After 'Serious Violations', Abusive Behaviour

07:03 GMT 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / Johan AhlanderSweden's soldiers attend the Aurora 17 military exercise in Gothenburg, Sweden September 13, 2017
Sweden's soldiers attend the Aurora 17 military exercise in Gothenburg, Sweden September 13, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / Johan Ahlander
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The violations in question in one of the country's largest military units reportedly included lack of food, punishments, vulgar language, and compulsion to participate in activities despite injuries. Commanding officers also offended the personnel, including calling everyone who pushed less than 100 kilos in bench presses "gay".
Wholly 500 conscripts have been sent home from the Command and Control Regiment in Enköping after soldiers were subjected to serious violations in a scandal that has rocked the Swedish Armed Forces.
The violations in question in one of the country's largest military units include lack of food, punishments, vulgar language, and compulsion to participate in activities despite injuries, the newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported.
According to the Conscription Council, irregularities in the form of systematic collective punishment in one of the regiment's companies were also reported.
"Conscripts felt that the officers belittled the problem and waved them away as whiners when they pointed this out", Conscription Council communications manager Olof Wärmländer told national broadcaster SVT.

"It was physical stuff sometimes, one grabs you damn hard or shouts at you in the face", a former recruit told SVT. By his own admission, he himself was hit in the head by an officer. The same person allegedly also said that everyone who cleared less than 100 kilos in bench press was "gay".

The picture is confirmed by the regiment's communications manager Therese Timpson.

"Conscripts have experienced that there has been abusive behaviour and jargon, both among conscripts themselves but also by officers. We have addressed this for several years through training, but since the problem remains, we have now followed up with interviews and received a report last week. There we saw that conscripts experienced incidents that we need to investigate, but also that there are still problems with too short breaks, poor recovery, lack of food, and injuries that are not taken seriously", Timpson said.
Asked how it has been allowed to continue, Timpson referred to "a culture of silence", in which such behaviour has been thriving unreported and not acted upon.
The "structural culture of silence" was also mentioned by the head of the regiment Johan Axelsson. Axelsson said that conscripts were exposed to "destructive leadership", getting far too little time for sleep, the wrong amount of food, and "a far too high job load related to their level of education", SVT reported.
The 500 conscripts in question have now been sent home so that employees can work out the said issues.
Swedish soldiers - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
Sweden to Deepen Military Cooperation With UK, Citing Russia as 'Only Threat'
10 December, 06:14 GMT
Sweden has had mandatory military service for men since 1901. However, peacetime conscription was abolished in 2010, only to be re-activated in 2017 in gender-neutral form, citing increased threats to national security.
With at least 4,000 recruits summoned annually for military training, roughly 4 percent of the relevant age cohort is enlisted. At the height of the Cold War, about 85 percent of Swedish men served in the army.
100001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:20 GMTPep Guardiola Fastest to Reach 500 Premier League Goals as Manager With a Single Club
07:13 GMTBiden's Ambassador Pick Will Prioritise Strengthening India's Capacity to 'Deter Aggression'
07:08 GMTUS Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
07:03 GMT500 Swedish Conscripts Sent Home After 'Serious Violations', Abusive Behaviour
07:02 GMTBeijing Welcomes Participation of Taiwanese Compatriots in 2022 Winter Olympics
06:30 GMTWATCH Jen Psaki Dodge Question on Biden Administration's Biggest Foreign Policy Achievement
06:07 GMTNorwegian MPs See 'Democracy Problems' as NATO Boss Stoltenberg Enters Race to Lead Central Bank
05:55 GMTRussia Views US Statements About Potentially Sending Troops to Eastern Europe as Provocative
05:53 GMTAt Least Two Injured After Major Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong World Trade Centre - Videos
05:48 GMTEx-London Mayoral Candidate Bailey Resigns as Damning Photos From Lockdown Christmas Party Emerge
05:39 GMTBoris Johnson Urged to Unite Conservative Party as PM Suffers Largest Tory Revolt Over COVID Rules
05:08 GMTDanish Firm Felled for Supplying Fuel to Russia in Syria in 'Very Special' Case
04:17 GMTNine-Year-Old Dies in Missouri Tornado Moments After Mother Texted Photo From 'Safe Space'
04:10 GMTUS House Majority Votes to Hold Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows in Contempt of Congress
04:06 GMTNY Ethics Panel Orders Ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo to Repay Profits From $5.1 Million Book Deal
02:41 GMTUS House Approves Bicameral Bill to Ban Imports From China's Xinjiang
02:10 GMTNo Rest For Student Loan Debt
01:51 GMTIran Imposes No Preconditions or New Conditions in Vienna Nuclear Talks - Envoy to UN
00:46 GMTKratos UAS Unveils First Drone Design for US Air Force's Off-Board Sensing Station Programme
00:01 GMTVideo: Suspicious Package Prompts DC Police to Temporarily Cordon Off Russian Embassy