2PM's Chansung Announces Marriage and Fiancée's Pregnancy
09:47 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 12:07 GMT 18.12.2021)
The musician also revealed that he will not be renewing his contract with JYP Entertainment.
The K-pop boy band 2PM just celebrated the 13th anniversary of their debut this September. On the 15th of December, fans were shocked by the news that one of the most popular members, talented actor Hwang Chan-sung announced that he is going to marry soon and is expecting a baby.
In an open letter to his fans, he shared his feelings about his 15' year acting career dating back to 2006 and thanked the fandom, officially named Hottest, for their support. On top of this, he announced he will marry his pregnant partner.
Also he stated that his contract with JYP Entertainment is expiring in January next year, and after discussing this with the agency, he decided not to renew it. He has plans to open up his own agency and once again asked his fans to understand and support his decision.
His fans have posted messages of support on Twitter and 2PM's member Taecyeon has also publicly backed his bandmate.
😭😭 taec’s comment for chansung— taec ily🧎🏻♀️ (@only_oktaec) December 15, 2021
“our maknae chansungie❤️whatever road you choose to walk on i will always cheer for you and will always be by your side. i sincerely congratulate you and be happy! i love you😘”
CUE MY TEARS#2PM #TAECYEON #CHANSUNG pic.twitter.com/xTeVd4IHd5
chansung being the first in 2PM to announce that he’s getting married and expecting a child while everyone expected it to be taecyeon pic.twitter.com/ta1zaXbJKS— jang jun woo apologist (@merrygooroundd) December 15, 2021
the way i can’t wait for chansung to explain this to his baby#2PM #CHANSUNG pic.twitter.com/gBRgt5gCx9— taec ily🧎🏻♀️ (@only_oktaec) December 15, 2021
chansung ig post summed up pic.twitter.com/mdC9IN6Wml— 2woopm (@2woopm1) December 15, 2021
2PM debuted with the song "10 Out of 10" in 2008 and became the face of the 2nd generation of K-pop. Recently, they made a comeback with their seventh studio album 'Must' in June 2021.