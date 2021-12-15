Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/2pms-chansung-announces-marriage-and-fiances-pregnancy-1091623537.html
2PM's Chansung Announces Marriage and Fiancée's Pregnancy
2PM's Chansung Announces Marriage and Fiancée's Pregnancy
The musician also revealed that he will not be renewing his contract with JYP Entertainment. 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-15T09:47+0000
2021-12-18T12:07+0000
k-pop
south korea
marriage
celebrity
idol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091625926_0:0:1655:932_1920x0_80_0_0_3cfdc975f375f9b1e653c4a127f050ea.jpg
The K-pop boy band 2PM just celebrated the 13th anniversary of their debut this September. On the 15th of December, fans were shocked by the news that one of the most popular members, talented actor Hwang Chan-sung announced that he is going to marry soon and is expecting a baby. In an open letter to his fans, he shared his feelings about his 15' year acting career dating back to 2006 and thanked the fandom, officially named Hottest, for their support. On top of this, he announced he will marry his pregnant partner.Also he stated that his contract with JYP Entertainment is expiring in January next year, and after discussing this with the agency, he decided not to renew it. He has plans to open up his own agency and once again asked his fans to understand and support his decision. His fans have posted messages of support on Twitter and 2PM's member Taecyeon has also publicly backed his bandmate. 2PM debuted with the song "10 Out of 10" in 2008 and became the face of the 2nd generation of K-pop. Recently, they made a comeback with their seventh studio album 'Must' in June 2021.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091625926_87:0:1558:1103_1920x0_80_0_0_304069019411f396b90514590899be43.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, south korea, marriage, celebrity, idol

2PM's Chansung Announces Marriage and Fiancée's Pregnancy

09:47 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 12:07 GMT 18.12.2021)
© Photo : 2pm/ Facebook2PM's Chansung Announces Marriage and Fiancée's Pregnancy
2PM's Chansung Announces Marriage and Fiancée's Pregnancy - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© Photo : 2pm/ Facebook
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
The musician also revealed that he will not be renewing his contract with JYP Entertainment.
The K-pop boy band 2PM just celebrated the 13th anniversary of their debut this September. On the 15th of December, fans were shocked by the news that one of the most popular members, talented actor Hwang Chan-sung announced that he is going to marry soon and is expecting a baby.
In an open letter to his fans, he shared his feelings about his 15' year acting career dating back to 2006 and thanked the fandom, officially named Hottest, for their support. On top of this, he announced he will marry his pregnant partner.
Also he stated that his contract with JYP Entertainment is expiring in January next year, and after discussing this with the agency, he decided not to renew it. He has plans to open up his own agency and once again asked his fans to understand and support his decision.
His fans have posted messages of support on Twitter and 2PM's member Taecyeon has also publicly backed his bandmate.
2PM debuted with the song "10 Out of 10" in 2008 and became the face of the 2nd generation of K-pop. Recently, they made a comeback with their seventh studio album 'Must' in June 2021.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:30 GMT'Wrong Joe in the WH': Tweeps Wince as VP Harris Snaps at Charlamagne For Asking Who 'Real' POTUS Is
13:26 GMTCOVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions
13:26 GMTPSG Striker Mauro Icardi and His Wife Accused of Money Laundering in Argentina, Reports Say
13:12 GMTStudy Shows Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines Less Effective Against Omicron Strain, WHO Says
12:58 GMTErdogan Says UN Security Council Must Include African Countries as Permanent Members
12:52 GMT'Anti-5G' Pendant Outed as Radioactive by Dutch Authority
12:51 GMTVenezuela Reports Major Sabotage Attack on Power Grid
12:40 GMTWild Celebrations of a Deer After Scoring a Goal Go Viral on Social Media
12:38 GMTIndia Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Nuclear Missile Agni Prime – Video
12:38 GMTActivists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
12:21 GMTAppeals Court Reinstates Biden’s Vaccine-or-Testing Mandate Rules for Large Businesses
11:35 GMTOldest Person in China Dies Aged 135
11:23 GMTClosed Skies: Russia Formally Quits Post-Cold War Era Confidence-building Treaty After US Withdrawal
11:19 GMTMystery? Pink-Haired Dogs Spotted Outside Moscow - Photos
11:12 GMTRussia Develops New Guided Missile That Can Be Used With Drones, Industry Source Says
10:46 GMT4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Milan, Italy
10:24 GMTReptiles Used By Gucci, Louis Vuitton Luxury Brands Brutally Beheaded Alive, Reveals PETA
09:47 GMTDenmark to Start Reviewing Compensation Claims From Mink Breeders Soon
09:08 GMTThird Test of US ARRW Hypersonic Missile Fails, Like Previous Two, Air Force Chief Says
09:00 GMTInfant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in South Korea, Reports Say