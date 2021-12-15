https://sputniknews.com/20211215/2pms-chansung-announces-marriage-and-fiances-pregnancy-1091623537.html

2PM's Chansung Announces Marriage and Fiancée's Pregnancy

2PM's Chansung Announces Marriage and Fiancée's Pregnancy

The musician also revealed that he will not be renewing his contract with JYP Entertainment. 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

k-pop

south korea

marriage

celebrity

idol

The K-pop boy band 2PM just celebrated the 13th anniversary of their debut this September. On the 15th of December, fans were shocked by the news that one of the most popular members, talented actor Hwang Chan-sung announced that he is going to marry soon and is expecting a baby. In an open letter to his fans, he shared his feelings about his 15' year acting career dating back to 2006 and thanked the fandom, officially named Hottest, for their support. On top of this, he announced he will marry his pregnant partner.Also he stated that his contract with JYP Entertainment is expiring in January next year, and after discussing this with the agency, he decided not to renew it. He has plans to open up his own agency and once again asked his fans to understand and support his decision. His fans have posted messages of support on Twitter and 2PM's member Taecyeon has also publicly backed his bandmate. 2PM debuted with the song "10 Out of 10" in 2008 and became the face of the 2nd generation of K-pop. Recently, they made a comeback with their seventh studio album 'Must' in June 2021.

