WHO Expects Increase in Number of Hospitalisations, Deaths From Omicron Coronavirus Strain

WHO Expects Increase in Number of Hospitalisations, Deaths From Omicron Coronavirus Strain

The World Health Organisation (WHO) told Sputnik that it expects an increase in the number of hospitalizations and fatalities related to the new Omicron coronavirus strain.

On Monday, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency confirmed the first Omicron-related fatality.Many countries still do not have the capacity to consistently analyze all cases or deaths, so it can be difficult to provide accurate information on deaths related to a particular variant, the WHO said, adding that more information on the severity of the Omicron strain is expected in the coming weeks due to time lag between an increase in the number of cases and an increase in the number of severe cases and deaths.The organisation dubbed the Omicron strain, which emerged in South Africa, a variant of concern earlier this month, citing its high number of mutations (32).

