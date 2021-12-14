https://sputniknews.com/20211214/vp-harris-still-us-border-czar-wh-says-as-guatemalan-president-claims-he-last-contacted-her-in-june-1091509483.html
VP Harris Still US Border Czar, WH Says as Guatemalan President Claims He Last Contacted Her in June
VP Harris Still US Border Czar, WH Says as Guatemalan President Claims He Last Contacted Her in June
US Vice President Kamala Harris remains the Biden administration's border czar, despite the Guatemalan president's claims he's not been in touch with the White House since the summer, according to Jen Psaki
2021-12-14T10:02+0000
2021-12-14T10:02+0000
2021-12-14T10:02+0000
joe biden
guatemala
us
migrants
migration crisis
kamala harris
southern border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091509364_0:98:2758:1649_1920x0_80_0_0_0f3981f59503a1ec9f1da7dce9e8814b.jpg
US Vice President Kamala Harris remains the Biden administration's border czar, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki insisted when responding to a journalist's remarks about the Guatemalan president's recent claims that he hasn't been in touch with any top US official since the summer.The White House spokeswoman argued that the Biden administration has "had a range of conversations" with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, including a meeting that was attended by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington last week. According to Psaki, Washington plans to "continue that high level of engagement".It took Harris more than 70 days to visit the Latin American country after being assigned by President Biden as the point person to tackle immigration on 24 March. During the trip to Guatemala, the vice president was criticised for telling local migrants "not to come" to the US.In late June, Harris paid a visit to El Paso, Texas, in what remains her one and only visit to the southern border as the nation's point person on migration.Conservative critics, however, slammed the vice president for failing to visit Fort Bliss, where the government built the country's largest processing centre for unaccompanied migrant children, and other areas along the southern border hit by the unprecedented amount of migrants.Since assuming office in January, President Joe Biden, who was quick to reverse several tough immigration policies introduced by his predecessor Donald Trump, has been reluctant to publicly call the surge in migration a "crisis", despite the country having already recorded 172,331 land border encounters in the southwest by March 2021.In the latest development, the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported a record 1.7 million migrant apprehensions along the southern border in fiscal 2021.
https://sputniknews.com/20210607/harris-says-her-guatemala-trip-reflects-bidens-priority-to-revive-ties-with-allies-around-the-world-1083093525.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/us-considering-450000-payments-to-migrants-impacted-by-trump-border-policy---reports-1090295734.html
earale andrea
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis
0
1
guatemala
southern border
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091509364_56:0:2548:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_64ac5fc3377634f52577b984650b3f7d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
joe biden, guatemala, us, migrants, migration crisis, kamala harris, southern border
VP Harris Still US Border Czar, WH Says as Guatemalan President Claims He Last Contacted Her in June
Earlier this year, Kamala Harris was under fire for appearing to be lackadaisical about migrant-related issues, given that it took the US vice president more than 70 days to visit Guatemala after being assigned the government's point person to tackle immigration.
US Vice President Kamala Harris remains the Biden administration's border czar
, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki insisted when responding to a journalist's remarks about the Guatemalan president's recent claims that he hasn't been in touch with any top US official since the summer.
When asked whether Harris is still "in charge of addressing the root causes of migration from El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala", Psaki told reporters that "she is". The WH spokesperson then referred to "this kind of strange report from the president of Guatemala saying that he's had no contact with the White House, which is inaccurate".
The White House spokeswoman argued that the Biden administration has "had a range of conversations" with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, including a meeting that was attended by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington last week. According to Psaki, Washington plans to "continue that high level of engagement".
She spoke after Giammattei told Fox News last week that there had been no direct communication between his government and the White House since Harris visited Guatemala in early June to discuss the "root causes" of the continuing migration crisis on the nation's southern border.
It took Harris more than 70 days to visit the Latin American country after being assigned by President Biden as the point person to tackle immigration on 24 March. During the trip to Guatemala, the vice president was criticised for telling local migrants "not to come" to the US.
In late June, Harris paid a visit to El Paso, Texas, in what remains her one and only visit to the southern border as the nation's point person on migration.
Conservative critics, however, slammed the vice president for failing to visit Fort Bliss, where the government built the country's largest processing centre for unaccompanied migrant children, and other areas along the southern border
hit by the unprecedented amount of migrants.
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said her visit took place "800 miles from the epicentre" of the migrant crossings in the Rio Grande Valley, dubbing the VP's border trip "nothing short of a glorified photo-op".
Since assuming office in January, President Joe Biden, who was quick to reverse several tough immigration policies introduced by his predecessor Donald Trump, has been reluctant to publicly call the surge in migration a "crisis", despite the country having already recorded 172,331 land border encounters in the southwest by March 2021.
In the latest development, the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported a record 1.7 million migrant apprehensions along the southern border in fiscal 2021.